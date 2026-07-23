EQS-News: Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the Q1 2026/27 results presentation on 30 July 2026

EQS-News: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Conference

Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the Q1 2026/27 results presentation on 30 July 2026



23.07.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the Q1 2026/27 results presentation on 30 July 2026

Luxembourg, 23 July 2026 – Novem Group S.A. invites investors and analysts to a conference call on 30 July 2026 from 14:00 to 15:00 p.m. CEST. Markus Wittmann (CEO) and Benjamin Retzer (CFO) will present the first quarter results 2026/27 (April to June 2026) followed by a Q&A session.

The event can be followed via webcast:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/novem20260730



Alternatively, you can listen to the presentation via conference call using the registration link below:

https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=3465287&linkSecurityString=a4c5e5404

Please note that you can only ask questions via the conference call. After signing up for the conference call, you will receive a confirmation email with individual dial-in details.

The interim statement and presentation as well as a corresponding press release will be available on 30 July 2026 at 9:00 a.m. CEST on the Investor Relations website.

About Novem

Luxembourg-headquartered Novem is a developer and supplier of exclusive trim elements and decorative functional components for mobility. As the global leader in high-end car interiors, the Company also leverages its expertise in the premium exterior trim market and further diversifies its portfolio into adjacent mobility segments. Across the range of key materials such as genuine wood, aluminium, carbon and premium synthetics, Novem offers unrivalled quality, technology and innovation to a globally diversified customer base including all major premium carmakers worldwide. Founded in 1947 in Vorbach, Germany, the Company has continuously expanded its global footprint in the Czech Republic, Germany, Slovenia, Honduras, Mexico, the USA and China. Novem employs about 4,100 people at 11 locations and achieved revenue of around €511 million in FY 2025/26.

For more information, please visit www.novem.com.

Contact Investor Relations

Sophie Badura

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +49 9205 18 1676

E-Mail: investor.relations@novem.com