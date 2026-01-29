Novem Gruppe Aktie

29.01.2026 09:00:24

EQS-News: Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the Q3 2025/26 results presentation on 5 February 2026

EQS-News: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Conference
Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the Q3 2025/26 results presentation on 5 February 2026

29.01.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the Q3 2025/26 results presentation on 5 February 2026

Luxembourg, 29 January 2026 – Novem Group S.A. invites investors and analysts to a conference call on 5 February 2026 from 14:00 to 15:00 p.m. CET. Markus Wittmann (CEO) and Benjamin Retzer (CFO) will present the third quarter results 2025/26 (October to December 2025) followed by a Q&A session.

The event can be followed via webcast:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/novem20260205

Alternatively, you can listen to the presentation via conference call using the registration link below:

https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=7810876&linkSecurityString=1613f3f150

Please note that you can only ask questions via the conference call. After signing up for the conference call, you will receive a confirmation email with individual dial-in details.

The interim statement and presentation as well as a corresponding press release will be available on 5 February 2026 at 9:00 a.m. CET on the Investor Relations website.

About Novem

Luxembourg-headquartered Novem is a globally leading supplier of decorative interior trim parts for the premium automotive industry. Across the range of key materials such as genuine wood, aluminium, carbon and premium synthetics, the Company offers unrivalled quality, technology and innovation to a growing customer base including all major premium carmakers worldwide. Founded in 1947 in Vorbach, Germany, the Company has continuously expanded its global footprint in the Czech Republic, Germany, Slovenia, Honduras, Mexico, the USA and China. Novem employs about 4,500 people at 11 locations and achieved revenue of more than €541 million in FY 2024/25.

For more information, please visit www.novem.com.

Contact Investor Relations

Sophie Badura
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +49 9205 18 1676
E-Mail: investor.relations@novem.com


