EQS-News: Novem Group S.A.: Q1 2026/27 figures show revenue growth

EQS-News: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Novem Group S.A.: Q1 2026/27 figures show revenue growth



30.07.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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Novem Group S.A.: Q1 2026/27 figures show revenue growth

Q1 2026/27 revenue of €132.6 million, +2.8% above Q1 2025/26

Adj. EBIT 1 of €8.8 million, +14.1% above PY

of €8.8 million, +14.1% above PY Q1 2026/27 free cash flow 1 of €4.8 million, >100% above PY

of €4.8 million, >100% above PY Performance benefited from increased top line and ongoing cost discipline

Luxembourg, 30 July 2026 – Novem Group S.A. today published its figures for the first quarter of its financial year 2026/27. In the first three months of 2026/27, the Group generated a total revenue of €132.6 million, up 2.8% compared to previous year despite persistent geopolitical challenges that shaped automotive markets differently across regions.

Positive revenue development supported by Tooling business

In Q1 2026/27, revenue Series of €116.4 million was largely in line with prior year, declining slightly by €-0.4 million. Revenue Tooling totalled €16.2 million and increased by 33.3% versus last year due to favourable project phasing and was the main driver of growth in revenue. On a segmental basis, revenue in Europe (€+4.9 million y/y) was mainly supported by robust Tooling business following some of the aforementioned project closures. At the same time, top line in Americas (€+0.2 million y/y) remained fairly stable. In Asia (€-1.4 million y/y), revenue fell short of previous year, primarily due to differently phased Tooling, partially compensated by higher revenue Series.

Adj. EBIT of €8.8 million in the first quarter of 2026/27 increased by €1.1 million versus last year, resulting in an improved Adj. EBIT margin1 of 6.6% (PY: 6.0%). Operating result benefited from higher top line due to stable Series business and strong revenue Tooling, primarily in Europe. Moreover, bottom line was supported by lower other operating expenses and the continued focus on cost efficiency, including the short-time work in Germany.

Extension of surface finishing expertise

Novem invested in DLyte metal surface finishing technology to further enhance its profound capabilities in the area of advanced surface finishing.

Improved free cash flow

Free cash flow amounted to €4.8 million in Q1 2026/27 and rose notably by €3.5 million versus last year (€1.3 million). This improvement was mainly driven by higher cash flow from operating activities compared to prior year, primarily due to increased trade payables, lower increase in trade receivables as well as increased provisions.

In the first three months of 2026/27, capital expenditure1 of €1.7 million decreased slightly by €-0.1 million in comparison to previous year (€1.8 million). The majority of capex was growth-related, with the largest portion invested in Pilsen (Czech Republic) and Querétaro (Mexico). The reduced investments resulted in an underlying capex ratio of 1.3% and declined compared to last year’s 1.4%.

Reduced net leverage ratio

As of 30 June 2026, total working capital1 stood at €139.6 million and came in above prior year’s figure of €136.9 million. The unfavourable deviation of €-2.7 million as of 30 June 2026 compared to previous year's reporting date was primarily attributable to lower payables as well as higher trade receivables and contract assets.

Gross financial debt1 of €192.6 million was notably below last year’s figure by €-101.3 million (30 June 2025: €293.9 million). As of 30 June 2026, net financial debt1 totalled €110.4 million and fell short of previous year (€150.7 million). Accordingly, net leverage ratio1 of 1.8x Adj. EBITDA1 improved compared to prior year’s figure of 2.0x.

The interim statement for the first quarter of financial year 2026/27 can be found on the Investor Relations website at Reports & Presentations.

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1 For the definition/calculation of the used Alternative Performance Measures (APMs), please refer to the glossary provided in the corresponding interim statement for the first quarter of financial year 2026/27, which can be found on the Investor Relations website under Reports & Presentations.

About Novem

Luxembourg-headquartered Novem is a developer and supplier of exclusive trim elements and decorative functional components for mobility. As the global leader in high-end car interiors, the Company also leverages its expertise in the premium exterior trim market and further diversifies its portfolio into adjacent mobility segments. Across the range of key materials such as genuine wood, aluminium, carbon and premium synthetics, Novem offers unrivalled quality, technology and innovation to a globally diversified customer base including all major premium carmakers worldwide. Founded in 1947 in Vorbach, Germany, the Company has continuously expanded its global footprint in the Czech Republic, Germany, Slovenia, Honduras, Mexico, the USA and China. Novem employs about 4,100 people at 12 locations and achieved revenue of around €511 million in FY 2025/26.

For more information, please visit www.novem.com.