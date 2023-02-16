EQS-News: Novem Group S.A.: Q3 2022/23 results show solid revenue growth and outstanding free cash flow

EQS-News: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): Quarter Results/9 Month figures

Novem Group S.A.: Q3 2022/23 results show solid revenue growth and outstanding free cash flow



16.02.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST

YTD 2022/23 revenue of 526.2 million, +15.6% above YTD 2021/22

Adj. EBIT 1 of 60.5 million, +3.3% above YTD 2021/22

YTD Free cash flow1 of 44.9 million significantly above prior year

Luxembourg, 16 February 2023 Novem Group S.A. today published its figures for the third quarter of its financial year 2022/23. Despite continued challenging trading conditions, Novem generated total revenue of 526.2 million in the first nine months of the financial year 2022/23, up 15.6% compared to last year.

Strong sequential financial performance in volatile environment

Both revenue Series and revenue Tooling increased in the third quarter yearonyear. Revenue Series grew marginally by 1.2% amounting to 147.4 million, impacted by weaker performance in December 2022. This was also underpinned by the latest available LMC figures, which reported moderate growth in LVP of 4.0% yearonyear for the relevant period. However, revenue Tooling grew significantly by 36.6% to 19.6 million, driven by major projects such as BMW X8 and MercedesBenz Cclass. Adjusted for currency effects, revenue would have been -4.0% lower.

From a geographical perspective, revenue growth in Q3 2022/23 was mainly driven by Americas (+10.4 million yearonyear), while Asia remained stable (+0.3 million yearonyear) and Europe experienced negative growth (-3.7 million yearonyear), which was largely attributable to lower call-offs from several OEMs because of extended plant holidays in December 2022. Revenue growth in Americas was driven by favourable currency effects from the US Dollar, strong demand for SUVs as well as increased revenue Tooling. Asia reported a flat development compared to last year as additional sales from BMW X5 offset lower demand for other programs.

For the first nine months of the financial year 2022/23, Novem reported an Adj. EBIT of 60.5 million, representing 3.3% year-on-year growth. This corresponds to a YTD profit margin of 11.5%. As in the previous quarters, the high Tooling share within total revenue led to a certain dilution of the Adj. EBIT margin of 11.4% in Q3 2022/23. Furthermore, this decrease was caused by continued headwinds from higher material prices, increased energy costs and freight expenses. Novem already received further compensation payments from OEMs that partly mitigate the impact from Inflation and will continue the discussions in 2023.

Outstanding free cash flow and lower working capital

Free cash flow reached an outstanding value of 24.6 million, exceeding the Q3 2021/22 by 15.6 million. Cash flow from operating activities (28.5 million) contributed the most due to lower receivables and higher profit.

At the end of the quarter, total working capital1 recorded at 137.1 million, a decrease of 9.8% compared to previous year. The positive deviation of 14.8 million yearonyear was mainly due to a lower tooling net (+14.0 million) and higher trade payables (+5.2 million). This was offset by an increase in inventories (-5.9 million), which was largely attributable to safety stock requirements from OEMs in order to cushion potential supply chain disruptions.

Stable capital expenditure

Capital expenditure1 of 4.7 million in the third quarter of the financial year 2022/23 remained almost flat compared to the previous year (4.5 million). Based on total revenue of 166.9 million, the underlying capex ratio of 2.8% was at a similar level compared to last year. The majority of investments comprised growth capex concerning new platforms to be launched with almost half of total capex invested in Langfang in China (2.2 million).

Continued successful deleveraging

As of 31 December 2022, Novems gross financial debt1 recorded at prior years level, while cash rose considerably. Principal sources of funds comprised 132.4 million cash (PY: 73.9 million) and 38.2 million derived from nonrecourse factoring (PY: 42.0 million). Net financial debt1 as of 31 December 2022 stood at 150.0 million and implied a sharp decline over last years 207.6 million. The net leverage ratio1 with 1.3x Adj. EBITDA fell to the lowest level since the postIPO refinancing. Thus, Novem has continued to successfully deleverage its balance sheet in a challenging market environment.

The quarterly statement for the third quarter of financial year 2022/23 can be found on the Investor Relations website at Reports & Presentations.

1 For the definition/calculation of the used Alternative Performance Measures (APMs), please refer to the glossary provided in the corresponding quarterly statement for the third quarter of financial year 2022/23, which can be found on the Investor Relations website under Reports & Presentation .

About Novem

Germanheadquartered Novem is a globally leading supplier of decorative interior trim parts for the premium automotive industry. Across the range of key materials such as genuine wood, aluminium, carbon and premium synthetics, the Company offers unrivalled quality, technology and innovation to a growing customer base including all major premium carmakers worldwide. Founded in Vorbach, Germany, back in 1947, the Company has continuously expanded its global footprint in Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Slovenia, China, USA, Honduras and Mexico. Novem employs about 5,440 people at 12 locations and achieved revenue of around 615 million in FY 2021/22.

