EQS-News: Novem Group S.A.: Q3 2025/26 shows steady Series sales

EQS-News: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): Quarter Results/9 Month figures

Novem Group S.A.: Q3 2025/26 shows steady Series sales



05.02.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

YTD 2025/26 revenue of €372.4 million, -7.7% below YTD 2024/25

Adj. EBIT 1 of €22.2 million, -38.7% below PY

of €38.5 million, >100% above PY Stable revenue Series, with Tooling business affected by project shifts

Luxembourg, 05 February 2026 – Novem Group S.A. today published its figures for the third quarter of its financial year 2025/26. In the first nine months, the Company generated a total revenue of €372.4 million and fell short of previous year by -7.7%.

Different development across segments

In Q3 2025/26, revenue Series of €108.1 million remained stable compared to prior year (€108.0 million), despite fewer working days in the quarter due to extended customer plant holidays over the turn of the year. Revenue Tooling totalled €9.7 million and declined by -39.2% against previous year due to project delays. Additionally, top line was impaired by disadvantageous FX effects, without which revenue would have been higher by €5.5 million or 4.7%. On a segmental basis, revenue in Europe (€-2.1 million y/y) declined due to lower Tooling business, while Series increased versus last year. Revenue in Americas (€+0.3 million y/y) rose slightly, primarily driven by strong revenue Series, which was largely offset by weaker Tooling. Lower top line in Asia (€-4.4 million y/y) was mainly attributable to poor call-offs for certain platforms.

Adj. EBIT of €6.8 million in the third quarter of 2025/26 declined by €-3.2 million against previous year. This resulted in an Adj. EBIT margin1 of 5.8% (PY: 8.1%) for Q3, while the YTD figure for the first nine months came in at 6.0%. Once more, bottom line was impaired by continued lower revenue, mainly due to the aforementioned reduced Tooling business. However, one-time effects and favourable commercial items supported the operating result. Already implemented cost-control initiatives also helped to sustain profitability. Additionally, further restructuring measures, like a voluntary severance scheme in Germany, were introduced.

Greenhouse gas neutrality in Germany

Novem fully delivered on its climate commitment and achieved greenhouse gas neutrality at its German sites in Eschenbach and Vorbach by the end of calendar year 2025.

Strong free cash flow

Free cash flow amounted to €21.3 million in Q3 2025/26 and rose notably by €20.0 million compared to last year’s figure (€1.3 million), underpinning the Group’s ability to achieve a strong cash conversion. This development was mainly driven by higher operating cash flow from decreased trade receivables, lower cash paid for income tax and increased other liabilities.

In the third quarter of 2025/26, capital expenditure1 of €3.6 million remained almost flat against previous year (€3.5 million). Most of capex was growth-related, with a large portion invested in Europe. In light of the lower top line, the underlying capex ratio increased to 3.0% in comparison to last year’s 2.8%.

Improved net leverage ratio

As of 31 December 2025, total working capital1 of €126.8 million declined compared to prior year’s figure of €143.2 million. The favourable deviation of €16.4 million was primarily attributable to lower tooling net, trade receivables and inventories.

Gross financial debt1 of €290.5 million was below last year’s level (31 December 2024: €303.5 million) by €-13.0 million. As of 31 December 2025, net financial debt1 totalled €120.6 million and remained below previous year (€173.1 million). Accordingly, net leverage ratio1 of 1.8x Adj. EBITDA1 improved compared to prior year’s figure of 2.1x.

The interim statement for the third quarter of financial year 2025/26 can be found on the Investor Relations website at Reports & Presentations.

1 For the definition/calculation of the used Alternative Performance Measures (APMs), please refer to the glossary provided in the corresponding interim statement for the third quarter of financial year 2025/26, which can be found on the Investor Relations website under Reports & Presentations.

About Novem

Luxembourg-headquartered Novem is a globally leading supplier of decorative interior trim parts for the premium automotive industry. Across the range of key materials such as genuine wood, aluminium, carbon and premium synthetics, the Company offers unrivalled quality, technology and innovation to a growing customer base including all major premium carmakers worldwide. Founded in 1947 in Vorbach, Germany, the Company has continuously expanded its global footprint in the Czech Republic, Germany, Slovenia, Honduras, Mexico, the USA and China. Novem employs about 4,500 people at 11 locations and achieved revenue of more than €541 million in FY 2024/25.

For more information, please visit www.novem.com.