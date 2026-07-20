EQS-News: Novogenia AG Invests in State-of-the-Art Healthcare and Manufacturing Technologies at Its New Hallwang Headquarters

EQS-News: Novogenia AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

Novogenia AG Invests in State-of-the-Art Healthcare and Manufacturing Technologies at Its New Hallwang Headquarters



20.07.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

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Corporate News

Novogenia AG Invests in State-of-the-Art Healthcare and Manufacturing Technologies at Its New Hallwang Headquarters

Munich, July 20, 2026 - Novogenia AG (ticker symbol: 7V0, formerly Darwin AG), an international healthcare company focused on human genetics and the development of personalized products based on this field, celebrated the official groundbreaking for its new headquarters in Hallwang, Austria.

With its new corporate headquarters, Novogenia establishes a state-of-the-art campus for laboratory diagnostics, production, and innovation. Spanning more than 9,300 square meters, the new site will feature cutting-edge laboratory infrastructure, highly automated production capabilities, and dedicated spaces for events, knowledge exchange, and collaboration. Equipped with sustainable building technologies, it will become one of Austria’s most advanced healthcare and production campuses.

The campus combines laboratories, research and development facilities, robotic-assisted manufacturing and logistics, as well as modern office and training spaces under one roof. It also includes an Experience Center, an auditorium, and dedicated studio and community spaces. In the long term, the new site is expected to create up to 180 highly skilled jobs across laboratory operations, research, manufacturing, administration, and product development.

"With our new headquarters in Hallwang, we are creating the infrastructure needed to take personalized preventive healthcare to the next level. Since our founding, our mission has been to turn scientific insights into meaningful advances in preventive healthcare. This new campus provides us with the technological capabilities and space to pursue that mission on an even larger scale. From the very beginning, it was important to us to consistently combine innovation with sustainability. This investment strengthens the foundation for the successful execution of our international growth strategy while creating sustainable long-term value for our shareholders," said Daniel Wallerstorfer, CEO of Novogenia AG.

Through its subsidiaries, Novogenia AG already markets its products, including personalized dietary supplements and cosmetics, in more than 40 countries. The new site provides the foundation for the company's continued international expansion and the development of personalized healthcare solutions, ranging from genetic laboratory diagnostics to individually tailored preventive health solutions, supported by advanced robotics and automation.

About Novogenia AG

The “Novogenia Group” (i.e., Novogenia AG, including its subsidiaries and sub-subsidiaries), headquartered in Munich, Germany, is an international healthcare company, particularly active in the field of human genetics and the development of personalized products based on genetic analysis. The genetic analyses conducted in the company’s own laboratory are used in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of diseases, as well as in the production of individually tailored nutritional supplements and cosmetics. Novogenia also acts as a partner to physicians, therapists, pharmacists, nutritionists, and fitness trainers, helping to ensure treatment or support that is as optimal as possible for the patient’s or client’s needs by analyzing their respective genetic predispositions. In addition, Novogenia holds investments in innovative companies in the biotech, healthcare, and life sciences sectors. For more information, visit https://novogenia.com/novogenia-ag

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