EQS-News: Novogenia AG Publishes H1 2026 Issuer Report and Advances Strategic Growth Initiatives in Core Business Areas

EQS-News: Novogenia AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report

Novogenia AG Publishes H1 2026 Issuer Report and Advances Strategic Growth Initiatives in Core Business Areas



28.09.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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Corporate News

Novogenia AG Publishes H1 2026 Issuer Report and Advances Strategic Growth Initiatives in Core Business Areas

Munich, September 28, 2026 - Novogenia AG (ticker symbol: 7V0, formerly Darwin AG), an international healthcare company focused on human genetics and the development of personalized products based on genetic insights, today published its issuer report as of June 30, 2026. The company will engage with investors and industry stakeholders at various conferences in the coming months.

Dr. Daniel Wallerstorfer, CEO of Novogenia AG, commented: “The financial performance in the first half of 2026 did not meet our expectations in all business areas. Thus, we have not yet been able to realize our ambitious growth plans. However, we are encouraged by the positive year-on-year development of our core business in DNA analyses and personalized health products, as well as by a significant reduction in our cost base. We have made important progress in developing new products and advancing our strategic partnerships. These efforts have laid the foundation for key and innovative product launches in the second half of the year. At the same time, we are working to mitigate the impact of changes to the algorithms of digital platforms, which affect numerous market participants, on our sales channels, while managing and further reducing our cost base in a targeted manner. Through these measures, we aim to further accelerate the positive development of our core business and strengthen our position in the growing market for personalized prevention and healthcare.”



Financial and Business Performance

Consolidated revenue for the first half of 2026 amounted to EUR 25.7 million (previous year: EUR 26.5 million), representing a decline of 7%. This was primarily due to lower volumes in the pharmaceutical and medical device trading segment because of regulatory changes, whereas the DNA analysis and personalized products segment posted positive revenue growth compared to the same period last year.

The cost savings achieved in the first half of 2026 in materials, personnel, and other operating expenses led to an improvement in operating profit of approximately EUR 2.7 million. However, due to the decline in other operating income, which had been significantly increased in the prior-year period by one-time effects, this progress was only partially reflected in operating result (EBIT), which improved by 4.1% compared to the prior-year period to EUR -4.7 million.

Consolidated net income for the first half of 2026 was - EUR 2.1 million (previous year: EUR 2.0 million), after a significantly higher financial result in the previous year had contributed to a positive consolidated net income of EUR 2.0 million.

As of June 30, 2026, the Novogenia Group held cash and cash equivalents totaling EUR 39.8 million (previous year: EUR 71.9 million) and thus remains in a solid financial position to drive the company’s further development.

In the first half of 2026, Novogenia made significant strategic progress and established the foundation for further international growth of its business model. The collaboration with 10X Health Systems was further expanded through the advancement of the joint product pipeline. The successful launch of the enhanced Methylation Test MGT Plus in the U.S. market marked another important step in expanding the product portfolio.

At the same time, in collaboration with G42 in Abu Dhabi, significant preparations for market launch in the Middle East were advanced, including adapting products to local requirements and preparing for Halal certification.

In addition, Novogenia expanded its offering in the field of preventive healthcare with the launch of the Multi-Cancer Check and established the technological foundation for more efficient product development and shorter turnaround times with the new software platform for its NovoDaily product line.

In parallel, construction of the new company site in Hallwang near Salzburg commenced. The facility will provide modern laboratory and production capacities, as well as dedicated space for research and development. Completion of the site, which covers more than 9,300 square meters, is planned for early 2028.

The renaming from Darwin AG to Novogenia AG, approved at the 2026 Annual General Meeting, was implemented in July 2026. By consolidating its brand identity under the Novogenia name, the company is strengthening its visibility, streamlining communication with customers and investors, and highlighting the strategic development of the group.



Novogenia Strengthens Its International Presence

Representatives of the Executive Board will participate in selected conferences in the coming months.



September 29, 2026

5th Zurich Investor Day

Felix Bausch, CIO, will participate in the 5th Zurich Investor Day and represent Novogenia in discussions with investors and capital market participants.

October 20–22, 2026

Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit

Dr. Daniel Wallerstorfer, CEO, will present Novogenia’s personalized health solutions for the first time in the Middle East at the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit and will oversee the product launch in the Middle East market.



October 22, 2026

ART 2026: ODDO BHF Autumn Round Table

Felix Bausch, CIO, will participate in the ODDO BHF Autumn Round Table 2026 and represent Novogenia in discussions with institutional investors and analysts.

November 23–25, 2026

Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum 2026

Dr. Daniel Wallerstorfer, CEO, and Felix Bausch, CIO, will participate in the German Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum 2026 and represent Novogenia in discussions with investors, analysts, and other capital market participants.

About Novogenia AG

The “Novogenia Group” (i.e., Novogenia AG, including its subsidiaries and sub-subsidiaries), headquartered in Munich, Germany, is a European healthcare company, particularly active in the field of human genetics and the development of personalized products based on genetic analysis. The genetic analyses conducted in the company’s own laboratory are used in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of diseases, as well as in the production of individually tailored nutritional supplements and cosmetics. Novogenia also acts as a partner to physicians, therapists, pharmacists, nutritionists, and fitness trainers, helping to ensure treatment or support that is as optimal as possible for the patient’s or client’s needs by analyzing their respective genetic predispositions. In addition, Novogenia holds investments in innovative companies in the biotech, healthcare, and life sciences sectors. For more information, visit https://novogenia.com/novogenia-ag

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