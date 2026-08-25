Novogenia Aktie

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WKN DE: A3C35W / ISIN: DE000A3C35W0

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25.08.2026 10:00:04

EQS-News: Novogenia sets new standards with U.S. launch of the expanded MGT plus methylation test and broadens its international product portfolio

EQS-News: Novogenia AG / Key word(s): Product Launch
Novogenia sets new standards with U.S. launch of the expanded MGT plus methylation test and broadens its international product portfolio

25.08.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Novogenia sets new standards with U.S. launch of the expanded MGT plus methylation test and broadens its international product portfolio

Munich, August 25, 2026 - Novogenia AG (ticker symbol: 7V0, formerly Darwin AG), an international healthcare company focused on human genetics and the development of personalized products based on genetic insights, announces the U.S. market launch of its new MGT Plus methylation test. With this launch, Novogenia and its U.S. partner 10X Health are further expanding their joint product pipeline and strengthening their international collaboration in the field of innovative genetic analysis and longevity. Methylation is a fundamental biochemical process involved in numerous metabolic and regulatory processes in the human body. As an integral part of key metabolic pathways, it can significantly influence the function and processing of a wide range of biological molecules, including vitamins and neurotransmitters.

While commercially available tests analyze only a limited number of relevant genes, MGT Plus covers a total of 27 genes. This considerably broader scope of analysis provides a more comprehensive picture of methylation processes across six interconnected biological pathways, including energy and nutrient metabolism, stress and neurotransmitter regulation, as well as vascular, immune, and cellular health. MGT Plus expands the capabilities for analyzing methylation-related metabolic pathways and offers more precise insights into key biochemical processes.

“With MGT Plus, we are enabling a more comprehensive understanding of biochemical methylation processes. The significantly expanded scope of analysis provides deeper insights into genetic factors involved in methylation-related metabolic pathways in the body, creating new opportunities for more personalized prevention and health strategies. Our close collaboration with our U.S. partner 10X Health underscores our commitment to making scientific innovations accessible internationally and actively advancing personalized approaches to preventive health,” says Dr. Daniel Wallerstorfer, CEO of Novogenia AG.

The global direct-to-consumer testing market is experiencing strong growth: in 2025, the market size had already reached approximately $4.7 billion and is projected to grow to more than $16.0 billion by 2033. The genetic testing sector is developing particularly dynamically; with a share of over 40 percent, it already represents the largest segment of the market today. North America plays a leading role in this sector and accounted for around 50 percent of the global market volume in 2025. This development is driven by the growing interest in personalized health information, prevention, and individually tailored health services.


About Novogenia AG

The “Novogenia Group” (i.e., Novogenia AG, including its subsidiaries and sub-subsidiaries), headquartered in Munich, Germany, is a European healthcare company, particularly active in the field of human genetics and the development of personalized products based on genetic analysis. The genetic analyses conducted in the company’s own laboratory are used in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of diseases, as well as in the production of individually tailored nutritional supplements and cosmetics. Novogenia also acts as a partner to physicians, therapists, pharmacists, nutritionists, and fitness trainers, helping to ensure treatment or support that is as optimal as possible for the patient’s or client’s needs by analyzing their respective genetic predispositions. In addition, Novogenia holds investments in innovative companies in the biotech, healthcare, and life sciences sectors. For more information, visit https://novogenia.com/novogenia-ag

 

Contact

Novogenia AG Media Contact
Brienner Str. 7 MC Services AG
80333 Munich Katja Arnold, Dr. Fotini Vogiatzi
Tel: +49 89 - 20 500 450 Phone: +49 89 - 210 228-0
investor.relations@novogenia.com novogenia@mc-services.eu

 

 


25.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

2387718  25.08.2026 CET/CEST

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