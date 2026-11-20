EQS-News: Novogenia AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Novogenia significantly increases quarterly revenue and continues international expansion of its core business



20.11.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

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Corporate News

Novogenia significantly increases quarterly revenue and continues international expansion of its core business

Quarterly revenue rises by 27% to EUR 17.4 million in Q3 2026; Group revenue increases by 4% to EUR 43.0 million during the first nine months

EBIT in third quarter at EUR -2.6 million; cost base further reduced year on year

Novogenia advances international expansion of its core business

Munich, November 20, 2026 - Novogenia AG (ticker symbol: 7V0), an international healthcare company focused on human genetics and the development of personalized products based on genetic insights, significantly increased Group revenue in the third quarter of 2026. Growth was primarily driven by the recovery of the pharmaceutical and medical device trading business expected for the second half of the year, supported by an expanded range of services.

Significant revenue growth in the third quarter of 2026

Group revenue increased by 27% to EUR 17.4 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared with EUR 13.7 million in the prior-year quarter. Due to the higher share of lower-margin revenue from pharmaceutical and medical device trading, gross profit amounted to EUR 4.4 million compared with EUR 6.4 million in the prior-year quarter. It should be noted that the prior-year figure included extraordinary other operating income of EUR 1.3 million.

Personnel expenses and other operating expenses remained below the prior-year level in the third quarter. EBITDA amounted to EUR -2.0 million and EBIT to EUR -2.6 million. A positive financial result of EUR 2.2 million, including income from equity investments of EUR 2.0 million, limited the loss after taxes to EUR 0.4 million.

Dr. Daniel Wallerstorfer, CEO of Novogenia AG, commented: “Our strategic focus is on the international expansion of our core business of genetic analyses and personalized health products. As our partnerships in the United States and the Middle East progress, we are opening up new market opportunities while creating capacity for further growth in Hallwang. Although the significant increase in revenue in the third quarter was primarily driven by the expansion of our range of services in pharmaceutical and medical device trading, we remain firmly committed to this strategic course. At the same time, our reduced cost base supports our goal of translating growth into sustainably stronger earnings power.”

Nine-month revenue exceeds prior year, operating performance affected by prior-year one-off effects

In the first nine months of 2026, Group revenue increased by 4% to EUR 43.0 million, compared with EUR 41.4 million in the prior-year period. Gross profit amounted to EUR 13.8 million, compared with EUR 17.4 million in the higher-margin prior-year period. It should be noted that the prior-year figure included extraordinary other operating income of EUR 3.8 million from the reversal of provisions.

Personnel expenses decreased by 7% to EUR 10.6 million, while other operating expenses declined by 10% to EUR 8.8 million. This mainly reflected lower expenses for the development of software systems and the cost-cutting measures initiated.

EBITDA amounted to EUR -5.6 million, compared with EUR -3.8 million in the prior year, while EBIT amounted to EUR -7.3 million, compared with EUR -5.8 million. Adjusted for the extraordinary income in the prior year, EBIT improved by EUR 2.3 million.

The financial result amounted to EUR 4.9 million, compared with EUR 10.5 million in the prior-year period. Earnings before taxes amounted to EUR -2.4 million and earnings after taxes to EUR -2.5 million.

As of September 30, 2026, the Novogenia Group held securities classified as current assets and cash and cash equivalents totalling EUR 33.3 million (December 31, 2025: EUR 53.0 million). The equity ratio increased to 84.6%, compared with 83.8.% as of December 31, 2025. Non-current securities amounted to EUR 23.0 million (December 31, 2025: EUR 25.0 million).

International partnerships and product pipeline expanded

In August 2026, Novogenia and its US partner 10X Health launched the expanded MGT Plus methylation test in the United States. This advances the joint product pipeline and strengthens the company’s presence in a key growth market. Novogenia also expanded its offering in medical prevention with the commercial launch of the Multi-Cancer Check. In addition, the new software platform for NovoDaily provides the technological foundation for more efficient product development and shorter turnaround times.

The development of the business is supported by a unified brand presence. With the change of name from Darwin AG to Novogenia AG completed in July 2026, the Group has consolidated its market presence under the name of its established operating core brand.

To support expansion in the Middle East, products were adapted to regional requirements, and the required halal certification for the production process has been obtained. Subsequent to the end of the reporting period, in November 2026, Novogenia announced its participation as the exclusive technology and manufacturing partner in a planned clinical study under the 10XREVIV Initiative in Abu Dhabi. The study, initially designed to include 500 participants, will investigate the complementary benefits of personalized dietary supplements for people receiving GLP-1 therapy. Novogenia will conduct the DNA analyses and evaluate the results, as well as develop and manufacture the individually tailored dietary supplements.

Based on the significant increase in revenue in the third quarter, the further reduced cost base and the progress in international partnerships, the Management Board looks ahead to the 2027 financial year with confidence. The strategic focus remains on translating growth in the core business into a sustainable improvement in earnings power.

Novogenia to present at the German Equity Forum 2026

Dr. Daniel Wallerstorfer, CEO, and Felix Bausch, CIO, will attend the German Equity Forum in Frankfurt am Main from November 23 to 24, 2026, representing Novogenia in discussions with investors, analysts and other capital market participants.

About Novogenia AG

The “Novogenia Group” (i.e., Novogenia AG, including its subsidiaries and sub-subsidiaries), headquartered in Munich, Germany, is a European healthcare company, particularly active in the field of human genetics and the development of personalized products based on genetic analysis. The genetic analyses conducted in the company’s own laboratory are used in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of diseases, as well as in the production of individually tailored nutritional supplements and cosmetics. Novogenia also acts as a partner to physicians, therapists, pharmacists, nutritionists, and fitness trainers, helping to ensure treatment or support that is as optimal as possible for the patient’s or client’s needs by analyzing their respective genetic predispositions. In addition, Novogenia holds investments in innovative companies in the biotech, healthcare, and life sciences sectors. For more information, visit https://novogenia.com/novogenia-ag

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