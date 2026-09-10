EQS-News: Nüßing builds digital procurement platform for technical wholesale with Intershop

EQS-News: INTERSHOP Communications Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Contract

Nüßing builds digital procurement platform for technical wholesale with Intershop



10.09.2026 / 09:33 CET/CEST

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Nüßing builds digital procurement platform for technical wholesale with Intershop

Specialist wholesaler replaces its existing custom-built commerce solution with the Intershop Commerce Platform

Individual features and industry-specific configurators will be migrated to the new platform and further developed

Planned employee portal will bring inside and field sales teams more closely into digital ordering and consulting processes



Jena, Germany, September 10, 2026 – Intershop Communications AG, a global provider of B2B commerce solutions for manufacturers, wholesalers, and buying groups, has won Nüßing as another customer in the technical wholesale sector. The specialist wholesaler of window, door, and furniture hardware as well as tools and workplace equipment is migrating to the Intershop Commerce Platform to evolve its existing online shop into a modern procurement platform that includes both customer and employee portals.

The platform migration will provide Nüßing with a future-ready technology foundation for its digital business while reducing internal development and maintenance efforts. Its current online shop is based on a purchased codebase and has been extensively customized over the years with internally developed functionality tailored to customer and industry requirements. While this high degree of customization gives Nüßing important competitive differentiators, it also ties up internal resources in operations, maintenance, and troubleshooting. With the Intershop Commerce Platform as its new foundation, Nüßing will be able to focus more of its development resources on new features and services.

“Our current online shop is already a powerful digital solution with extensive functionality that we have continuously developed over many years and that our customers use every day. We now want to consistently continue the path we have already started — from an online shop to a comprehensive procurement platform. With Intershop, we have chosen a partner that gives us the technology foundation to retain what already works, selectively expand existing features and services, and create new value for our customers,” said Tobias Küpers, Digital Services at Nüßing. “For us, the continued development of our digital platform is first and foremost about supporting our core business: customer-focused production supply trade. Our goal is to combine personal consulting, efficient processes, and powerful digital services in a way that creates real value for our customers in their day-to-day procurement.”



Industry expertise and flexibility make the difference

When selecting its new commerce platform, Nüßing was looking not only for a powerful technology foundation, but also for deep B2B expertise, flexibility to meet individual requirements, a solution-oriented implementation approach, and a collaborative partnership built on open communication. Intershop brings many years of experience in technical wholesale and the production supply trade. E/D/E (Einkaufsbüro Deutscher Eisenhändler), of which Nüßing is a member, also relies on the Intershop Commerce Platform for its SHOPcloud360 e-commerce solution. This combination of technology and deep understanding of the industry’s specific requirements helped Intershop stand out.

For the implementation, Nüßing is combining proven capabilities with continued custom development. Individual features from its existing online shop will be migrated to the new Intershop platform and further developed over time. These include industry-specific applications such as a windowsill configurator that enables customers to configure products precisely for their individual use case.

“Digitalization in technical wholesale is about combining existing strengths with new opportunities. Nüßing has a clear vision of how digital services can better support both customers and sales teams in the future. We look forward to working together to turn that vision into reality,” said Peter Dietrich, VP Sales DACH at Intershop.



Employee portal to connect sales teams and customers more closely

With the migration to the Intershop Commerce Platform, Nüßing will continue to expand its digital offering step by step. One key element will be an employee portal designed to support inside and field sales teams in their day-to-day customer interactions. Employees will be able to access relevant product, customer, and order information through the platform and place orders together with customers.

This will enable Nüßing to combine personal consulting with digital processes and create a shared platform that brings customers and sales teams even closer together.





About Nüßing GmbH

Nüßing GmbH is an owner-managed family business with more than 600 employees across 18 locations in Germany. For more than 55 years, the full-service specialist wholesaler has served customers from industry, skilled trades, and municipalities with a broad portfolio spanning hardware systems for windows, doors, and furniture, building components, locking and security technology, tools, and workplace equipment. Learn more at www.nuessing.de.

About Intershop Communications AG

Intershop Communications AG (founded in Germany 1992; Prime Standard: ISHA) is a global provider of agentic commerce solutions powering digital sales for the hidden champions and global powerhouses of B2B.More than 300 manufacturers, wholesalers, and business associations worldwide rely on Intershop to connect, simplify, and automate commerce across regions, brands, businessmodelsand channels.With its unrelenting B2B focus and platform designed to handle complexity, Intershop helps businesses like Atlas Copco, Kubota, Würth, Musgrave, and RAJA grow their digital sales revenue, improve customer retention, and make their sales processes more efficient.

Intershop is built to boost your business. Learn more at www.intershop.com.

Intershop Press Contact

pr@intershop.de, Tel: +49-3641-50-1000

https://www.intershop.com/en/press-portal