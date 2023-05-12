EQS-News: oceansix future paths Ltd. Provides Corporate Update

|
12.05.2023
oceansix future paths Ltd. Provides Corporate Update
Oceansix Future Paths Ltd.
Oceansix Provides Corporate Update
Tel Aviv, Israel, May 12, 2023 Oceansix Future Paths Ltd. (TSXV: OSIX, OTCQB: AKMYF, Frankfurt: WKN A3EFB0, ISIN: L0011948283) (the Company or oceansix) announces that further to its August 20, 2022 press release, where the Company and three of its major shareholders entered into a letter of undertaking to provide the Company with financial support by way of a credit facility in an amount up to Euro 2,000,000 (the "Facility"), the Company has received Euro 305,000 pursuant to the Facility. Please see the Companys August 30, 2022 press release for further details regarding the Facility.
The Facility is being provided by insiders of the Company and constitutes a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (MI 61-101). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.5(b) and the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.7(1)(f).
About oceansix
