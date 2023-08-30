EQS-News: oceansix future paths Ltd. publishes QII/2023 results

EQS-News: Oceansix Future Paths Ltd. / Key word(s): Half Year Report

oceansix future paths Ltd. publishes QII/2023 results



30.08.2023 / 13:00 CET/CEST

oceansix future paths Ltd. publishes QII/2023 results

Highlights 2023 First Half-Year

The Group company Plasticos Flome recorded a notable increase in year-on-year sales for the first half of 2023.

The outlook for Plasticos Flome, based on the development in the first half of the year, indicates an increase in year-on-year sales of more than 25% for 2023.

In the second half of 2023, first sales of Hydroponic Gutter, a product invented and developed in oceansix, are expected.

Tel Aviv, Israel, August 30, 2023 oceansix future paths Ltd. (the Company or oceansix) is a publicly-traded Company on the TSX Venture Exchange in Toronto (TSXV: CUSIP 001194828, OSIX), in New York (OTCQB: AKMYF), and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A3EFB0, ISIN: IL0011948283, 5FC0). oceansix is a technology and manufacturing company on an environmental mission, using plastic waste to create innovative products and build transformative businesses. The Company is headquartered in Israel and operates a research and development center as well as a production facility in Valencia, Spain.

Financial Statements and MD&A for QII/2023

The Company announces the release of its consolidated financial statements for QII/2023 ended June 30, 2023 and related management discussion and analysis (MD&A). These documents, among others, are posted under the Companys profile on SEDAR www.sedar.com and on the Companys website at www.oceansix.com. All values in this news release and the Companys financial disclosures are in United States dollars unless otherwise stated.

Invitation: The Company welcomes your participation in a Teams-Meeting, where the Companys financial results will be explained in more detail and questions will also be gladly answered.

The Teams-Call will take place on

Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 8:00AM EST (Toronto) / 14:00 CEST (Berlin),

please dial in at this link: Click here to join

You are invited to be a part of oceansix' impact, business, and future to build better tomorrows.

For more information, please visit oceansix.com, and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.



For Investor Relations information, please contact:

maximilian@oceansix.com | phone +49 89 139 28 890



oceansix future paths Ltd. | Elad Hameiri, CEO | phone +34 673 435 571

Derech Menachem Begin 11 | Ramat Gan | Israel

About oceansix

oceansix is a global source of radical, sustainable solutions and waste-to-product inventions. Powered by a vision of creating meaningful solutions, oceansix constantly invents ways of combining advanced technology with sustainable production and products from plastic waste. oceansix builds successful businesses in global industries while resolving some of Earths burning challenges. The Company is propelled by its circular model, where products are manufactured from waste, and revenue is funneled to imagine revolutionary ideas for new products with huge market potential and impact.

Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by oceansix future paths Ltd. may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. oceansix future paths Ltd. assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated.

