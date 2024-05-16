EQS-News: Offer document for the public delisting takeover offer of NUNUS GmbH to all shareholders of USU Software AG published

EQS-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Offer/Delisting

Offer document for the public delisting takeover offer of NUNUS GmbH to all shareholders of USU Software AG published



NUNUS GmbH (the "Bidder"), a 100% subsidiary of AUSUM GmbH, which in turn is the majority shareholder of USU Software AG ("USU"), today published the offer document for the public delisting takeover offer to all shareholders of USU to acquire the outstanding shares in USU not already directly held by the Bidder. The offer document was previously approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ("BaFin").

The acceptance period begins today and ends on June 13, 2024 at 24:00 (CEST), subject to the further acceptance period.

The offer price is EUR 18.50 per share in USU and corresponds to a premium of EUR 1.74 or 10.4% on the minimum price to be paid in accordance with the statutory provisions.

The offer document is available on the Internet at www.nunus-angebot.de.

Copies of the Offer Document can also be obtained free of charge from the settlement agent for the Delisting Takeover Offer: Landesbank Baden-Württemberg Am Hauptbahnhof 2, 70173 Stuttgart (order by e-mail to kapitalmassnahmen@LBBW.de).



In light of the planned delisting, the date of this year's Annual General Meeting of USU, originally scheduled for July 2, 2024, will be postponed to August 8, 2024. In any case, the Annual General Meeting will take place after the settlement of the delisting offer.



Contact:

USU Software AG

Corporate Communications

Dr. Thomas Gerick

Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 440

Fax: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 909

E-Mail: thomas.gerick@usu.com



USU Software AG

Investor Relations

Falk Sorge

Spitalhof

D-71696 Möglingen

Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 351

Fax: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 108

E-Mail: falk.sorge@usu.com

