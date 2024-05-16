|
16.05.2024 11:57:20
EQS-News: Offer document for the public delisting takeover offer of NUNUS GmbH to all shareholders of USU Software AG published
|
EQS-News: USU Software AG
/ Key word(s): Offer/Delisting
NUNUS GmbH (the "Bidder"), a 100% subsidiary of AUSUM GmbH, which in turn is the majority shareholder of USU Software AG ("USU"), today published the offer document for the public delisting takeover offer to all shareholders of USU to acquire the outstanding shares in USU not already directly held by the Bidder. The offer document was previously approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ("BaFin").
The acceptance period begins today and ends on June 13, 2024 at 24:00 (CEST), subject to the further acceptance period.
The offer price is EUR 18.50 per share in USU and corresponds to a premium of EUR 1.74 or 10.4% on the minimum price to be paid in accordance with the statutory provisions.
The offer document is available on the Internet at www.nunus-angebot.de.
Copies of the Offer Document can also be obtained free of charge from the settlement agent for the Delisting Takeover Offer: Landesbank Baden-Württemberg Am Hauptbahnhof 2, 70173 Stuttgart (order by e-mail to kapitalmassnahmen@LBBW.de).
In light of the planned delisting, the date of this year's Annual General Meeting of USU, originally scheduled for July 2, 2024, will be postponed to August 8, 2024. In any case, the Annual General Meeting will take place after the settlement of the delisting offer.
Contact:
USU Software AG
Corporate Communications
Dr. Thomas Gerick
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 440
Fax: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 909
E-Mail: thomas.gerick@usu.com
USU Software AG
Investor Relations
Falk Sorge
Spitalhof
D-71696 Möglingen
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 351
Fax: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 108
E-Mail: falk.sorge@usu.com
16.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|USU Software AG
|Spitalhof
|71696 Möglingen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7141 4867-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7141 4867-200
|E-mail:
|info@usu-software.de
|Internet:
|www.usu-software.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0BVU28
|WKN:
|A0BVU2
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1905031
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1905031 16.05.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu USU Software AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu USU Software AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|USU Software AG
|18,30
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX legt vor dem Wochenende letztlich zu -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Dow-Jones geht erstmals mit 40.000 Punkten aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Fernost gehen uneins aus dem Handel
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt höher gezeigt hat, verbuchte der deutsche Leitindex am Freitag Abschläge. Die Wall Street zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende kaum bewegt. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche tendierten die asiatischen Indizes in unterschiedliche Richtungen.