EQS-News: Officially Starting the Next CHAPTER

Last week, the commercial register in Hamburg registered the renaming of the company to CHAPTERS Group AG as approved by the shareholders at our AGM in June 2023. Today, our new website www.chaptersgroup.com went live.

We chose this name to express our conviction that we will embark on several new and successful chapters in the years ahead.

To accelerate our ambition to grow the group of companies, we added a fifth platform to the group. CHAPTERS Group AG founded mlog capital SAS together with the management of the platform who owns 20%. mlog aims to acquire software companies in niche markets in France.

CEO Jan Mohr: Our existing platforms have done a great job in the last few months. Per end of July, 32 operating companies belong to the group. We are excited to continue the growth within our existing platforms and start an additional chapitre with mlog. mlog has a promising pipeline of acquisition targets and we look forward to expanding our activities to France.

 

 


