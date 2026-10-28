OHB Aktie
WKN: 593612 / ISIN: DE0005936124
|
28.10.2026 11:49:23
EQS-News: OHB and Astroscale sign agreement to strengthen international cooperation on space security and orbital services capabilities
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EQS-News: OHB SE
/ Key word(s): Agreement
Bremen, October 28, 2026 – OHB SE and Astroscale Holdings Inc. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to investigate joint opportunities in space security, space domain awareness and in-orbit servicing, further strengthening industrial cooperation between Germany, the United Kingdom and Japan.
The agreement was announced at a German-Japanese industry event held at the German Embassy in Tokyo on the sidelines of Chancellor Friedrich Merz's trip to Asia. It establishes a framework for identifying potential joint activities that leverage the strengths of both companies to address the growing demand for resilient and secure space systems.
As satellite services become increasingly essential for communications, navigation, Earth observation and security applications, safeguarding space-based infrastructure is becoming a strategic priority for governments and commercial operators alike. Through the MoU, OHB and Astroscale will explore opportunities to combine their respective expertise in satellite systems engineering, mission operations, space situational awareness and in-orbit services.
A particular focus will be placed on cooperation between OHB in Germany and Astroscale's UK entity, while also examining opportunities involving Astroscale's activities in Japan and other international markets. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing technologies that contribute to the long-term usability and security of the space environment.
"Space infrastructure has become indispensable to modern society and must be protected accordingly," said Markus Moeller, CSO at OHB SE. "Combining our expertise with Astroscale's unique capabilities in in-orbit servicing will allow us to explore innovative approaches supporting secure and resilient space operations. We see significant potential in working together to address evolving customer requirements and future challenges in orbit."
Nobu Okada, founder and CEO of Astroscale, said: "The future of space security will be built on trusted partnerships between allied nations. While sovereign capabilities remain important, many of the challenges facing spacefaring nations are too complex and too interconnected for any single country to address alone.
By bringing together complementary expertise from Germany, the United Kingdom and Japan through this collaboration, we are helping to build the industrial relationships and capabilities needed to support the long-term security, resilience and usability of the space domain."
The agreement reflects a broader trend toward international cooperation in the space sector, where increasingly complex missions and emerging challenges require close collaboration between trusted industrial partners. By combining complementary expertise, OHB and Astroscale aim to help advance technologies that contribute to a safe and secure future in space.
Contact:
Media representatives:
Marianne Radel
Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 421 2020 9159
Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de
Investors and analysts:
Marcel Dietz
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 421 2020 6426
Email: ir@ohb.de
28.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|OHB SE
|Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
|28359 Bremen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 421 2020 8
|E-mail:
|info@ohb.de
|Internet:
|www.ohb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005936124
|WKN:
|593612
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200Y9EA2FRAPKRQ70
|EQS News ID:
|2423822
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2423822 28.10.2026 CET/CEST
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