EQS-News: OHB and Helsing joint venture bridges the gap to start-ups – Alliance for Europe’s space sector takes shape

EQS-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Agreement

OHB and Helsing joint venture bridges the gap to start-ups – Alliance for Europe’s space sector takes shape



12.06.2026 / 10:31 CET/CEST

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Berlin, 12 June 2026 – A strong sense of momentum at the Helsing Chalet at ILA: Seven innovative space start-ups and mid-sized companies have signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the industrial consortium surrounding the joint venture KIRK (Artificial Intelligence and Space Competence). By doing so, they are contributing their technologies at an early stage to one of Europe’s most ambitious initiatives for space-based defence and reconnaissance systems.



The agreements mark an important next step following the establishment of the KIRK joint venture by Helsing and OHB, as well as the expanded partnership with Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace and HENSOLDT. The objective is to systematically leverage the innovative strength of the German and European New Space ecosystem and accelerate the development of a technologically leading and globally competitive space industry.

At the core is a clear approach: the early integration of market-ready solutions from start-ups and SMEs is set to significantly enhance speed, technological sovereignty and operational performance.



Gundbert Scherf, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Helsing, says: "Our joint objective is clear: Europe must win the fight for its sovereignty in orbit. To do so, it needs experience, the brightest minds, innovation and agility in a collaborative partnership.”



Marco Fuchs, CEO of OHB SE, says: “Anyone aiming to achieve speed and technological excellence today must consistently integrate the innovative power of start-ups. That is exactly what we are doing here. Together, we are laying the foundation for a strong European space ecosystem. Involving young technology companies from the very beginning is key to developing systems that are both rapidly deployable and highly innovative. This will sustainably strengthen Europe’s sovereignty in space.”



Broad alliance for innovation



The signed MoUs bring together complementary capabilities from across the New Space sector. OHB has entered into cooperation agreements with ConstellR, Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA) and Marble Imaging.



Helsing’s collaborations include DMI and TerraLens, while Helsing and OHB Digital have agreed on a partnership with LiveEO.



In addition, ISAR Aerospace and Kongsberg have signed a separate agreement.



Accelerating speed, precision and sovereignty



By combining established industrial partners with agile New Space companies, a powerful network is emerging that brings together the best available technologies. The goal is to develop solutions that are rapidly deployable, highly reliable and economically efficient. The approach is clear: the “best of the best” are being brought together under the umbrella of the consortium to significantly enhance the performance of modern space-based systems. For users, this delivers tangible added value: better data, shorter response times and greater security.

At the same time, the initiative represents an important step toward building a strong national and European space ecosystem. It directly contributes to the goal of establishing Germany as a leading space power within Europe.



With today’s signings, the KIRK joint venture sends a clear signal: the future of space is being shaped through the combined strength of industrial capability and entrepreneurial innovation.

Contact:



Media representatives:

Marianne Radel

Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 421 2020 9159

Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de



Investors and analysts:

Marcel Dietz

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 421 2020 6426

Email: ir@ohb.de

12.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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