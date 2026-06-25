EQS-News: OHB and Rheinmetall bring together Germany’s space ecosystem for SATCOMBw 4

EQS-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Alliance

OHB and Rheinmetall bring together Germany’s space ecosystem for SATCOMBw 4



25.06.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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Bremen, June 25, 2026 – OHB SE and Rheinmetall AG have brought together key players from Germany’s space ecosystem at a joint SME and Start-up Day focused on the planned SATCOMBw 4 satellite communications system. Almost 80 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups participated, presenting their capabilities and potential contributions to the program. The event also aimed to accelerate the early formation of a high-performance industrial network for the project.



The successful implementation of SATCOMBw 4 requires a robust network of established industrial companies, SMEs, and start-ups. OHB and Rheinmetall are therefore committed to early and structured dialogue with innovation partners. The aim is to address current requirements while identifying technologies and companies for future expansion phases.



Marco Fuchs, CEO of OHB SE, said: “High-performing space programs are built on strong partnerships. Today’s exchange is designed to combine the innovative power of SMEs and start-ups with the experience of established industry players. For SATCOMBw 4, we are laying an early foundation for a resilient, agile, and sovereign industrial network in Germany.”



Timo Haas, CEO of Rheinmetall’s Digital Systems division, added: “SATCOMBw 4 places demanding requirements on security, integration, availability, and scalability. Developing and operating a resilient satellite communications architecture requires not only technological innovation, but also proven expertise in executing complex, mission-critical programs. OHB and Rheinmetall bring decades of experience in delivering advanced defense and space systems, as well as in effectively integrating mid-sized companies and start-ups into large-scale projects.”



For SATCOMBw 4, OHB and Rheinmetall have established the joint venture OHB Rheinmetall Space Networks and submitted a bid to the German Federal Ministry of Defense.



Contact:



Media representatives:

Marianne Radel

Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 421 2020 9159

Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de



Investors and analysts:

Marcel Dietz

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 421 2020 6426

Email: ir@ohb.de

25.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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