EQS-News: OHB and Rheinmetall establish joint venture “OHB Rheinmetall Space Networks GmbH” - Combined expertise for SATCOMBw Level 4 military satellite communications

EQS-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Joint Venture

OHB and Rheinmetall establish joint venture “OHB Rheinmetall Space Networks GmbH” - Combined expertise for SATCOMBw Level 4 military satellite communications



11.06.2026 / 15:22 CET/CEST

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Bremen/Düsseldorf, 11 June 2026. OHB and Rheinmetall have established the joint venture “OHB Rheinmetall Space Networks GmbH” in Bremen.



The aim is to provide the Bundeswehr with a high-performance, secure and continuously available communications architecture within the framework of SATCOMBw Level 4. The new company was established to assume overall responsibility – from development and integration through to delivery and operation, including IT security and a Cyber Operations Centre. The future system will connect soldiers, vehicles, platforms and unmanned systems, ensuring the secure transmission of voice, data and real-time information across all command levels.



The managing directors are Dennis Winkelmann (more than 25 years’ experience in the space sector, including 19 at OHB) and Alexander Beyer (former Bundeswehr officer, most recently responsible for satellite communications at Rheinmetall).



Following approval by the Federal Cartel Office in mid-April 2026, the company has now been entered into Bremen’s commercial register. Mayor Andreas Bovenschulte commented: “The new cooperation between OHB and Rheinmetall clearly demonstrates that Bremen is continuing to develop into a centre for maritime and space defence. This decision strengthens Bremen’s role as Germany’s number one space city and as a technology hub in the north-west. At the same time, the partnership creates new jobs and secures many hundreds of existing positions on the Weser.”



By implementing the programme in Germany, Rheinmetall and OHB are strengthening Europe’s technological sovereignty and Germany’s strategic autonomy in security policy. The joint venture also positions itself as a high-performance network operator, with the potential to contribute to NATO partnerships and to the Framework Nations Concept in the future.



Marco Fuchs, CEO of OHB SE, said: “With this joint venture, Rheinmetall and OHB are combining their strengths to deliver a state-of-the-art, sovereign and future-proof communications system for the Bundeswehr. Together, we are laying the foundation for a networked and resilient force – and making a decisive contribution to the security architecture of Germany and Europe.”



Timo Haas, CEO of Rheinmetall’s Digital Systems division: “Secure space-based communication is now essential for success on the battlefield. OHB Rheinmetall Space Networks will enable us to provide the Bundeswehr with a technologically leading, crisis-resilient communications architecture. The digitalisation of the armed forces demands secure, seamless connectivity across all command levels – reliable even under extreme conditions. Our partnership combines military systems expertise with leading space capabilities in Germany.”



Contact:



Media representatives:

Marianne Radel

Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 421 2020 9159

Mobile: +49 173 6753874

Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de



Investors and analysts:

Marcel Dietz

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 421 2020 6426

Email: ir@ohb.de

11.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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