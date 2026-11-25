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OHB-built ESA spacecraft Hera delivers unprecedented close-up asteroid images



25.11.2026 / 18:35 CET/CEST

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OHB-built ESA spacecraft Hera delivers unprecedented close-up asteroid images



First scientific findings presented at Hera Asteroid Evening in Berlin



Bremen/Berlin, November 25, 2026. For the protection of our planet: Europe’s asteroid mission Hera has reached its destination and returned unique images of the Didymos-Dimorphos asteroid system to Earth. This marks the beginning of the mission’s main scientific phase. The first images and findings are being presented today by the European Space Agency (ESA) together with the international asteroid science community at the Museum für Naturkunde in Berlin.



"The fact that Hera has now reached its destination and is delivering images that humanity has never seen before fills us with great pride. My special thanks go to all the teams and partners who made this extraordinary mission possible," said Marco Fuchs, Chief Executive Officer of OHB SE. "The data and images provided by Hera will fundamentally expand our understanding of asteroids and further strengthen Europe’s role in protecting our planet."



Commissioned by ESA, Hera was developed, built and tested for space by OHB as prime contractor in just four years. Following its launch in October 2024, the spacecraft reached the Didymos-Dimorphos binary asteroid system after a journey of approximately two years. The mission is investigating the aftermath of the impact of NASA’s DART spacecraft in 2022, which successfully altered an asteroid’s orbit for the first time.



Enhancing planetary safety



Through its measurements, Hera will provide precise data on the structure, mass and composition of Dimorphos, creating the scientific foundation for future planetary defense missions. The mission has significant scientific and societal relevance. Asteroids are not abstract objects at the edge of our Solar System. They tell the story of our cosmic origins while also representing a potential real-world threat to our planet. Understanding them is therefore not only of scientific importance but also a contribution to the safety and security of future generations.



For OHB, the mission also marks an important milestone in the field of complex exploration and scientific missions. As a trusted partner of the scientific community and European space programs, the space and technology company will apply the capabilities developed through Hera to future asteroid and planetary defense missions, including RAMSES, for which OHB is likewise developing and building the spacecraft.



Hera live stream



The presentation of the first images at the Museum für Naturkunde Berlin can be followed live via webcast on 25 November 2026, from approximately 19:45 to 20:05 CET:

https://www.esa.int/articles/about-us/directorates/operations/space-safety/hera/watch-live-hera-s-first-images-of-post-impact-asteroid-dimorphos

Contact:



Media representatives:

Marianne Radel

Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 421 2020 9159

Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de



Investors and analysts:

Marcel Dietz

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 421 2020 6426

Email: ir@ohb.de For the protection of our planet: Europe’s asteroid mission Hera has reached its destination and returned unique images of the Didymos-Dimorphos asteroid system to Earth. This marks the beginning of the mission’s main scientific phase. The first images and findings are being presented today by the European Space Agency (ESA) together with the international asteroid science community at the Museum für Naturkunde in Berlin."The fact that Hera has now reached its destination and is delivering images that humanity has never seen before fills us with great pride. My special thanks go to all the teams and partners who made this extraordinary mission possible," said Marco Fuchs, Chief Executive Officer of OHB SE. "The data and images provided by Hera will fundamentally expand our understanding of asteroids and further strengthen Europe’s role in protecting our planet."Commissioned by ESA, Hera was developed, built and tested for space by OHB as prime contractor in just four years. Following its launch in October 2024, the spacecraft reached the Didymos-Dimorphos binary asteroid system after a journey of approximately two years. The mission is investigating the aftermath of the impact of NASA’s DART spacecraft in 2022, which successfully altered an asteroid’s orbit for the first time.Through its measurements, Hera will provide precise data on the structure, mass and composition of Dimorphos, creating the scientific foundation for future planetary defense missions. The mission has significant scientific and societal relevance. Asteroids are not abstract objects at the edge of our Solar System. They tell the story of our cosmic origins while also representing a potential real-world threat to our planet. Understanding them is therefore not only of scientific importance but also a contribution to the safety and security of future generations.For OHB, the mission also marks an important milestone in the field of complex exploration and scientific missions. As a trusted partner of the scientific community and European space programs, the space and technology company will apply the capabilities developed through Hera to future asteroid and planetary defense missions, including RAMSES, for which OHB is likewise developing and building the spacecraft.The presentation of the first images at the Museum für Naturkunde Berlin can be followed live via webcast on 25 November 2026, from approximately 19:45 to 20:05 CET:Marianne RadelCorporate CommunicationsPhone: +49 421 2020 9159Email: marianne.radel@ohb.deMarcel DietzInvestor RelationsPhone: +49 421 2020 6426Email: ir@ohb.de

25.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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