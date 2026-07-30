EQS-News: OHB Italia awarded contract for PRISMA Second Generation satellite

EQS-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Contract

OHB Italia awarded contract for PRISMA Second Generation satellite



30.07.2026 / 11:08 CET/CEST

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Bremen/Milan, July 30, 2026 – The Italian Space Agency (ASI) has awarded OHB Italia a contract for the development of the PRISMA Second Generation (PSG) Earth observation mission. Scheduled for launch by the end of 2031, the satellite will ensure the continuity of Italy’s next-generation hyperspectral Earth observation capabilities.



As prime contractor, OHB Italia will be responsible for the development of the Earth observation system and satellite. Building on the success of the first PRISMA mission, which has been operating in orbit since 2019, PSG will provide significantly enhanced observation performance.



“This contract confirms OHB Italia’s strong position in Earth observation and our extensive expertise in hyperspectral missions,” said Roberto Aceti, CEO of OHB Italia.



PRISMA Second Generation will deliver highly accurate data for applications including environmental and climate monitoring, resource management and disaster assessment.



The mission is based on a highly specialized Italian industrial supply chain. OHB Italia will act as prime contractor for the development of the Earth observation system and satellite; Thales Alenia Space Italia will provide the platform as subcontractor, while Leonardo will develop the hyperspectral instrument under a dedicated contract already signed last December. The instrument will subsequently be integrated into the satellite system, leveraging the technological and industrial expertise developed by the Italian space sector.



The contract awarded by the Italian Space Agency also underscores the confidence placed in OHB Group's longstanding expertise in Earth observation and hyperspectral remote sensing. With EnMAP (Environmental Mapping and Analysis Programme) in Germany, OHB has already successfully delivered a hyperspectral satellite that has been providing high-resolution data for environmental and climate research since 2022.



In addition, OHB is involved in the European Copernicus mission CHIME (Copernicus Hyperspectral Imaging Mission for the Environment), which will provide hyperspectral data for applications in environmental, agricultural and climate monitoring. With the PRISMA Second Generation mission, the space and technology group further strengthens its position as one of Europe's leading providers of Earth observation systems and hyperspectral space missions.

Contact:



Media representatives:

Marianne Radel

Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 421 2020 9159

Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de



Investors and analysts:

Marcel Dietz

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 421 2020 6426

Email: ir@ohb.de

30.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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