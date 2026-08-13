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WKN: 593612 / ISIN: DE0005936124

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13.08.2026 08:00:14

EQS-News: OHB SE added to the SDAX for the first time

EQS-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
OHB SE added to the SDAX for the first time

13.08.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

OHB SE added to the SDAX for the first time

On August 10, the index provider STOXX announced the unscheduled inclusion of OHB SE (ISIN: DE0005936124, Prime Standard) in the SDAX, effective today. OHB replaces Klöckner & Co SE in the index. Inclusion in the TecDax is expected following the next regular index review in September 2026.

“Inclusion in the SDAX is an important milestone for OHB and underscores our Company’s successful development as well as the growing importance of the European space and defense industry,” says Marco Fuchs, CEO of OHB SE. “We welcome the increased visibility on the capital market and thank our shareholders for their trust.”

OHB's inclusion in the SDAX comes during a period of dynamic growth for the Company: The space industry is experiencing an exceptional boom driven by geopolitical developments, growing defense budgets, and a renewed European focus on technological sovereignty. As a critical infrastructure, the space industry plays a key role in communication, security, climate protection, and economic development. Against this backdrop, the Company recently completed a capital increase of EUR 484 million. The net proceeds are to be used to expand manufacturing capacity, pursue M&A opportunities, and invest in launch vehicles, facilities, and various future programs. As a result of the transaction, the company’s free float has increased to approximately 18%, with the Fuchs family remaining OHB’s majority shareholder, holding over 60% of the shares.

OHB aims to further strengthen its position as one of Europe’s leading space and technology companies and to benefit from rising investments in the space, security, and defense sectors. With a diversified portfolio across the entire value chain, strong technological expertise, and a project pipeline of approximately EUR 20 billion, OHB considers itself well-positioned to consistently implement its growth strategy and create long-term value for its stakeholders.

Total operating performance is expected to amount to EUR 1,400 million in fiscal year 2026. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to reach between 10.5% and 11.0%. OHB believes it is well positioned to achieve its mid-term targets of total operating performance of more than EUR 4.0 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 13%.

Contact:
Media representatives:
Marianne Radel
Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 421 2020 9159
Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de
Investors and analysts:
Marcel Dietz
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 421 2020 6426
Email: ir@ohb.de

13.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: OHB SE
Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
28359 Bremen
Germany
Phone: +49 421 2020 8
E-mail: info@ohb.de
Internet: www.ohb.de
ISIN: DE0005936124
WKN: 593612
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200Y9EA2FRAPKRQ70
EQS News ID: 2381758

 
End of News EQS News Service

2381758  13.08.2026 CET/CEST

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