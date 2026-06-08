EQS-News: OHB SE appoints Dr. Luis Alejandro Orellano as Chief Operating Officer to the Executive Board to support operational scaling amid accelerating demand in the European space market

EQS-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Personnel

OHB SE appoints Dr. Luis Alejandro Orellano as Chief Operating Officer to the Executive Board to support operational scaling amid accelerating demand in the European space market



08.06.2026 / 13:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



OHB SE appoints Dr. Luis Alejandro Orellano as Chief Operating Officer to the Executive Board to support operational scaling amid accelerating demand in the European space market



OHB is expanding its Group Executive Board with the addition of a Chief Operating Officer: Dr. Luis Alejandro Orellano will take charge of the company’s day-to-day operations effective July 1, 2026. The experienced manager joins at a time when OHB has a record order backlog and is facing a generational market opportunity driven by the expansion of Europe’s sovereign space capabilities. Against this backdrop, the Company is placing even greater emphasis on combining the leadership and execution of complex large-scale programs with the operational scaling of industrial value creation and the expansion of cross-group technical synergies.



“Dr. Orellano is a great asset to our management team. The growth phase we are currently in shows us that we can learn a great deal from other industries, particularly when it comes to scaling and industrialization. Dr. Orellano will greatly enrich us with his skills and experience, and I am delighted that we were able to bring him on board to manage our operational business,” explains CEO Marco Fuchs.



Supervisory Board Chairman Robert Wethmar adds: “OHB has developed extremely rapidly in recent years, and its growth trajectory continues steadily. We are convinced that by appointing an experienced Chief Operating Officer, we will both strengthen and accelerate this course, thereby further positioning the company for the future.”



Throughout his career, Dr. Orellano has built a strong track record in scaling highly complex technology-driven organisations, improving industrial performance and establishing operating models capable of supporting sustained growth in mission-critical industries. As COO at thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, he was responsible for value creation in the complex, long-lasting submarine and frigate programs while simultaneously modernizing the shipyards industrially—with measurable effects on production time, costs, and quality. Subsequently, as Executive Vice President, he steered the Technology Systems division at Rohde & Schwarz back onto a sustainable growth trajectory, increasing the revenue significantly within three years and achieving a profitable result, while establishing a new operating model that accommodates even complex large-scale projects. Prior to that, he spent over 17 years at DaimlerChrysler and Bombardier in technical and operational leadership roles, where he was honored as a “Principal Specialist” – the highest internal recognition for technical leadership within the group.



“I am very much looking forward to my new role and to getting to know the company, the people, and the projects. For me, this move is in many ways a homecoming: As an aerospace engineer, I am returning to my professional roots – and at the same time back to an environment characterized by systems business. Both aspects appeal to me greatly, and I look forward to shaping the next steps in development together with the OHB team,” says Orellano.



Dr. Orellano holds a Ph.D. in aerospace engineering. He earned his master’s degree from the Technical University of Munich and his Ph.D. in fluid mechanics from the University of the German Armed Forces in Munich.



Contact:

Media representatives:

Marianne Radel

Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 421 2020 9159

Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de

Investors and analysts:

Marcel Dietz

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 421 2020 6426

Email: ir@ohb.de

08.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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