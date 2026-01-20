EQS-News: OHB SE: Capital Market Day 2026

EQS-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day

OHB SE: Capital Market Day 2026



20.01.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



OHB SE: Capital Market Day 2026 Growth outlook forecasts continuous increase in total revenues and margins up to fiscal year 2028: Outlook for fiscal years 2026 and 2027 raised

Order intake increase of 24 % year-on-year At today's Capital Market Day 2026, the space and technology Group OHB SE (ISIN DE0005936124, Prime Standard) provides an insight into current market and company developments.



The focus is on an outlook for the expected business development for the current fiscal year 2026 and the two following years which forecasts a continuous increase in total revenues and the EBITDA and EBIT margins. The previous outlook for fiscal years 2026 and 2027 has been raised:

2026 2027 2028 Total revenues

in EUR million 1,400 1,700 > 2,000 EBITDA margin

in % 11 12 > 12 EBIT margin

in % 8 9 > 9

To achieve this outlook, the Company is focusing on organic growth in all business areas. The basis for this is provided by growing budgets at the European Space Agency (ESA), the European Union, and national customers. The defense market is becoming significantly more important in this context. In view of these developments, the OHB Group is aiming for average order intake of around EUR 3 billion per year in the medium term. With around EUR 2.1 billion in fiscal year 2025, the Group has increased order intake by around 24 % compared with the previous year.



Furthermore, the Management Board announces that delisting from the stock exchange is not currently planned. The company will remain listed for the time being: “Our customers value the transparency that comes with being a listed company. From our perspective, it creates additional trust. We are therefore maintaining access to the capital markets, which can support our future growth and strengthen our competitiveness in the long term,” states Marco Fuchs, CEO of OHB SE.



OHB SE's audited consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2025 will be explained in detail at the annual press conference scheduled for March 19, 2026, and the earnings call to follow on the same day as well as being available for download on OHB SE's website.



Contact:

Media representatives:

Marianne Radel

Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 421 2020 9159

Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de

Investors and analysts:

Marcel Dietz

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 421 2020 6426

