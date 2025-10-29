OHB Aktie
WKN: 593612 / ISIN: DE0005936124
|
29.10.2025 14:00:03
EQS-News: OHB SE completes full takeover of MT Aerospace AG
|
EQS-News: OHB SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
OHB SE completes full takeover of MT Aerospace AG
OHB SE (ISIN: DE0005936124, Prime Standard) has acquired a further 30 % of shares in MT Aerospace AG, thereby becoming the sole shareholder in the company. MT Aerospace is a leading international aerospace company and has been part of the OHB Group since 2005.
“The full takeover of shares in MT Aerospace AG underlines both our confidence in the company's established growth path and in the very positive development of the global launch vehicle market. With its products and services, the company has been a reliable partner for decades, not only for the European aerospace industry, but also for the defense industry. We are convinced that our position as the single shareholder will make it easier for us to strengthen our position in the growing defense market," states Marco Fuchs, CEO of OHB SE.
The more than 500 employees develop, manufacture and test components for institutional and commercial launch vehicle programs, for aircraft, satellites and for applications in the defense industry. The company is Germany's largest supplier to the European Ariane 6 program. With a share of over 10 percent of the work packages for the Ariane 6 launch vehicle, the company is making a significant contribution to securing European access to space.
Contact:
Media representatives:
Marianne Radel
Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 421 2020 9159
Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de
Investors and analysts:
Marcel Dietz
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 421 2020 6426
Email: ir@ohb.de
29.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|OHB SE
|Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
|28359 Bremen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 421 2020 8
|E-mail:
|info@ohb.de
|Internet:
|www.ohb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005936124
|WKN:
|593612
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2220422
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2220422 29.10.2025 CET/CEST
