EQS-News: OHB SE: Consolidated financial statements 2025

EQS-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report

OHB SE: Consolidated financial statements 2025



19.03.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



OHB SE: Consolidated financial statements 2025 Company displays profitable growth

Order intake reaches an all-time high of EUR 2,078 million

Total revenues increased by 21 %, amounting to EUR 1,248 million

Adjusted EBITDA reaches EUR 126 million after EUR111 million in the previous year (+13 %)

Dividend recommendation amounts to EUR 0.60 The OHB Group (ISIN: DE0005936124, Prime Standard) continues its profitable growth in fiscal year 2025. Total revenues for the reporting year amounted to EUR 1,247.6 compared to EUR 1,030.2 million in the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 125.6 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to EUR 111.1 million in the previous year. Adjusted EBIT reached EUR 84.0 million, after EUR 72.0 million in the previous year.



As in the previous year, the Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of EUR 0.60 per share for fiscal year 2025 to the Annual General Meeting.



In the SPACE SYSTEMS segment, OHB achieved another major milestone in its corporate history during the past fiscal year by being selected for the first time as the prime contractor for the “L-class” mission LISA, the largest and most complex scientific missions of the European Space Agency ESA. In addition, the Group expanded its presence in a growing space market by establishing OHB SPACE UK LTD in the United Kingdom. In the ACCESS TO SPACE segment, the contract signed by MT Aerospace AG for the series production of flight models 16 through 42 of the Ariane 6 launcher enables the continued growth of launcher activities. At the same time, the customer base in this segment was further diversified through additional orders as a supplier of launch vehicle components in the U.S. commercial market and in the defense sector. Order intake in the DIGITAL segment once again reached a record high of more than EUR 250 million. This was driven by both rising demand in satellite operations due to the increasing use of space for defense applications and the expansion of the downstream services offering.



The Group's firm order backlog remains at a very good level and stood at EUR 3,194 million, (previous year: EUR 2,382 million) as of the balance sheet date. The majority of the order backlog is represented by the SPACE SYSTEMS segment with a value of EUR 2,508 million, the order backlog in the ACCESS TO SPACE segment amounts to EUR 362 million and the DIGITAL reporting segment has an order backlog amounting to EUR 324 million. These figures ensure reliable and long-term planning for the future.



In parallel with the OHB Group’s positive business performance, customers made several pioneering budget decisions for the European space industry. These decisions form the strategic framework for the Group’s long-term growth: Among other decisions, a record-high budget of EUR 22.3 billion for the years 2026 to 2028 was approved at the ESA Ministerial Conference in November 2025. In addition, the Federal Republic of Germany plans to invest EUR 35 billion in military space infrastructure. The European Union’s next budget for the years 2028 to 2034 calls for investments of EUR 131 billion in the areas of resilience, defense, and space.



To position the Group for the planned growth associated with these developments, initial steps were taken last year to prepare for the rising demand for satellites and the increasing industrialization of the space industry. These include the relocation of OHB Sweden AB to expand manufacturing capacity and the acquisition of the TechniSat plant in Schöneck (now OHB Vogtland GmbH) as a production site for the mass production of electronic components.



OHB SE's complete consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2025 will be presented in detail at today's hybrid annual press conference in Bremen and the subsequent virtual earnings call.

Key performance indicators at a glance in EUR 000 2022 2023 2024 2025 +/- 2024/2025 Revenues 944,520 1,047,796 1,001,490 1,215,505 +21 % Total revenues 1,001,276 1,182,845 1,030,182 1,247,601 +21 % EBITDA 99,282 162,119 53,185 114,835 +116 % Adjusted EBITDA 99,282 87,061 111,109 125,555 +13 % EBIT 63,196 125,022 14,121 73,315 +419 % Adjusted EBIT 63,196 49,964 72,045 84,035 +17 % EBT 49,979 104,144 -820 67,467 +8,328 % Consolidated net profit 32,226 85,881 903 50,081 +5,446 % Share of OHB SE shareholders in net profit for the period 32,242 71,287 -196 49,950 +25,585 % Earnings per share*)

in EUR 1.97 4.11 -0.01 2.61 +26,200 % Dividend per share**)

in EUR 0.60 0.60 0.60 0.60 0 % Cash and cash equivalents 106,110 141,126 118,019 220,609 +87 %

*) from continuing operations attributable to the owners of the parent company

**) 2025: Subject to approval by the shareholders



Contact:

Media representatives:

Marianne Radel

Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 421 2020 9159

Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de

Investors and analysts:

Marcel Dietz

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 421 2020 6426

Email: ir@ohb.de The OHB Group (ISIN: DE0005936124, Prime Standard) continues its profitable growth in fiscal year 2025. Total revenues for the reporting year amounted to EUR 1,247.6 compared to EUR 1,030.2 million in the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 125.6 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to EUR 111.1 million in the previous year. Adjusted EBIT reached EUR 84.0 million, after EUR 72.0 million in the previous year.As in the previous year, the Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of EUR 0.60 per share for fiscal year 2025 to the Annual General Meeting.In the SPACE SYSTEMS segment, OHB achieved another major milestone in its corporate history during the past fiscal year by being selected for the first time as the prime contractor for the “L-class” mission LISA, the largest and most complex scientific missions of the European Space Agency ESA. In addition, the Group expanded its presence in a growing space market by establishing OHB SPACE UK LTD in the United Kingdom. In the ACCESS TO SPACE segment, the contract signed by MT Aerospace AG for the series production of flight models 16 through 42 of the Ariane 6 launcher enables the continued growth of launcher activities. At the same time, the customer base in this segment was further diversified through additional orders as a supplier of launch vehicle components in the U.S. commercial market and in the defense sector. Order intake in the DIGITAL segment once again reached a record high of more than EUR 250 million. This was driven by both rising demand in satellite operations due to the increasing use of space for defense applications and the expansion of the downstream services offering.The Group's firm order backlog remains at a very good level and stood at EUR 3,194 million, (previous year: EUR 2,382 million) as of the balance sheet date. The majority of the order backlog is represented by the SPACE SYSTEMS segment with a value of EUR 2,508 million, the order backlog in the ACCESS TO SPACE segment amounts to EUR 362 million and the DIGITAL reporting segment has an order backlog amounting to EUR 324 million. These figures ensure reliable and long-term planning for the future.In parallel with the OHB Group’s positive business performance, customers made several pioneering budget decisions for the European space industry. These decisions form the strategic framework for the Group’s long-term growth: Among other decisions, a record-high budget of EUR 22.3 billion for the years 2026 to 2028 was approved at the ESA Ministerial Conference in November 2025. In addition, the Federal Republic of Germany plans to invest EUR 35 billion in military space infrastructure. The European Union’s next budget for the years 2028 to 2034 calls for investments of EUR 131 billion in the areas of resilience, defense, and space.To position the Group for the planned growth associated with these developments, initial steps were taken last year to prepare for the rising demand for satellites and the increasing industrialization of the space industry. These include the relocation of OHB Sweden AB to expand manufacturing capacity and the acquisition of the TechniSat plant in Schöneck (now OHB Vogtland GmbH) as a production site for the mass production of electronic components.OHB SE's complete consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2025 will be presented in detail at today's hybrid annual press conference in Bremen and the subsequent virtual earnings call.from continuing operations attributable to the owners of the parent company2025: Subject to approval by the shareholdersMedia representatives:Marianne RadelCorporate CommunicationsPhone: +49 421 2020 9159Email: marianne.radel@ohb.deInvestors and analysts:Marcel DietzInvestor RelationsPhone: +49 421 2020 6426Email: ir@ohb.de

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