EQS-News: OHB SE joins the TecDAX

EQS-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

OHB SE joins the TecDax



22.09.2026 / 09:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Bremen, September 22, 2026. As part of its scheduled index review on September 3, the index provider STOXX announced the inclusion of OHB SE (ISIN: DE0005936124, Prime Standard) in the TecDAX, effective September 21. OHB replaces CANCOM SE in the index.



OHB SE's inclusion in the TecDAX underscores the Company's successful performance as well as its significant importance to the German technology sector and capital markets. The TecDAX comprises the 30 largest and most liquid German technology companies and is one of the country's most important stock indices.



Marco Fuchs, CEO of OHB SE, says: “Following our inclusion in the SDAX last month, our inclusion in the TecDAX represents yet another significant recognition of OHB’s development in recent years. It gives our company even greater visibility among national and international investors and reflects the growing importance of the European space and defense industry.”



The company expects the listing to further increase its visibility in the capital markets and further improve the tradability of its shares. OHB SE’s operational and strategic focus remains unchanged: sustainable growth, technological innovation, and strengthening its position as one of Europe’s leading space and technology companies. With its strong technological position and a healthy project pipeline totaling approximately EUR 20 billion, OHB considers itself well-positioned to continuously pursue its growth strategy. In an environment of dynamic growth, driven by geopolitical developments, growing defense budgets, and a renewed European focus on technological sovereignty, OHB aims to actively help shape the development of a sovereign European space and defense industry while simultaneously creating long-term value for its stakeholders.



Total operating performance is expected to amount to EUR 1,400 million in fiscal year 2026. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to reach between 10.5% and 11.0%. OHB believes it is well positioned to achieve its mid-term targets of total operating performance of more than EUR 4.0 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 13%.

Contact:



Media representatives:

Marianne Radel

Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 421 2020 9159

Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de

Investors and analysts:

Marcel Dietz

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 421 2020 6426

Email: ir@ohb.de

22.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News