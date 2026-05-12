EQS-News: OHB Space UK: Growth, European Cooperation and a Major Contract Win

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OHB Space UK: Growth, European Cooperation and a Major Contract Win



12.05.2026 / 17:02 CET/CEST

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OHB Space UK: Growth, European Cooperation and a Major Contract Win

Up to 100 new jobs planned in Bristol – world-class cleanroom facility under development



Bristol / Bremen, 12 May 2026 – The space and technology group OHB is celebrating the first anniversary of its UK subsidiary OHB Space UK. Since expanding into the United Kingdom in spring 2025, the Bristol site has developed dynamically and has become an integral part of the Group’s international growth strategy.



“Space is booming – and we are growing with it,” said Marco Fuchs, CEO of OHB SE, during the anniversary celebrations in Bristol. “With OHB Space UK, we are consistently pursuing our growth strategy and sustainably strengthening Europe’s space capabilities. I am very proud of the highly committed team in England and grateful for the close and trusted cooperation with our partners in the United Kingdom, Germany and across Europe.”



Starting from an initial team of around 14 employees, OHB Space UK plans to grow to more than 100 highly skilled engineers within the next five years. At the same time, one of the largest and most advanced cleanroom facilities in England is currently being established at the new Aztec West site in Bristol. In the future, institutional and commercial satellites will be integrated and tested there. In addition, OHB plans to develop state-of-the-art space technologies at the Bristol site and to build up system-level capabilities.



A significant milestone in the company’s first year of operations is its involvement in the European Space Agency’s science mission EnVision. As part of the mission led by prime contractor Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), which is dedicated to the exploration of Venus, OHB Space UK is responsible for assembly, integration and the comprehensive test campaign of the EnVision spacecraft to qualify it for operation in space. The multi-million-euro ESA project is being implemented in partnership with Thales Alenia Space in Italy. During the anniversary event, the participating parties signed a Preliminary Authorisation to Proceed (PATP), formally initiating project activities at OHB Space UK. The contract value is expected to amount to approximately €24 million.



“OHB has firmly established itself as a valued and trusted partner for ESA Science, and I am truly delighted to see the establishment of OHB-UK, which further strengthens and showcases the UK’s industrial capabilities. With the strong and complementary support of TAS, I am fully confident that OHB-UK will rise to the exciting challenge of integrating and testing the EnVision spacecraft and to deliver outstanding results”, said Prof. Carole Mundell, Director of Science at ESA.



Envision is an ESA-led mission that will conduct a comprehensive investigation of Venus, combining radar, spectrometers, and radio science, to simultaneously sound its atmosphere, surface, and interior. The holistic study of its exteriors, geological evolution and internal dynamics will uncover how Venus evolved into a hostile greenhouse world, while determining whether it ever possessed conditions suitable for life and contributing to the knowledge of the formation and evolution of terrestrial planets.



UK Space Minister Liz Lloyd: “Signing this contract for a major role in ESA’s EnVision mission to Venus is a clear signal that OHB Space UK has already established itself as a trusted partner for world-class missions. This is exactly the kind of high-value investment that will drive the continued growth of our UK space sector.”



The signature event in Bristol took place in the presence of representatives from politics, industry and the space sector. The guests highlighted the positive development of OHB Space UK and welcomed the company’s investment in the region. Bristol’s established high-technology cluster provides a strong environment for the development of competitive space products and systems. Helen Godwin, Mayor of the West of England, said: “I am thrilled that OHB Space UK are expanding and that the West of England will be making a real contribution to such an important mission in space.”



One year after its establishment, it is clear that OHB Space UK is here to stay – as a growing high-technology employer, a reliable industrial partner for European space programmes, and a contributor to a resilient and forward-looking European space sector.



Contact:

Media representatives:

Marianne Radel

Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 421 2020 9159

Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de

Investors and analysts:

Marcel Dietz

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 421 2020 6426

Email: ir@ohb.de

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