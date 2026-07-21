EQS-News: OHB Strengthens Argonaut Lunar Mission with MDA Space Landing Sensor Partnership

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OHB Strengthens Argonaut Lunar Mission with MDA Space Landing Sensor Partnership



21.07.2026 / 15:53 CET/CEST

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OHB Strengthens Argonaut Lunar Mission with MDA Space Landing Sensor Partnership



One step closer to the moon: OHB System AG has awarded MDA Space UK a Pre-Authorisation to Proceed (PATP) in support of the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Argonaut mission, marking another important milestone on Europe’s path towards an independent and sustainable presence on the Moon. The agreement was formalized during the Farnborough International Airshow, where representatives of OHB, MDA Space, Thales Alenia Space and ESA met to celebrate the start of the collaboration.



“Returning to the Moon is one of the most inspiring and ambitious endeavors of our time. It is about exploration, technological excellence and building the foundations for humanity’s future beyond Earth,” said OHB-CEO Marco Fuchs. “At OHB, we have been working towards a sustainable European presence on the Moon for many years. Argonaut is a cornerstone of Europe’s lunar ambitions, and we are pleased to welcome MDA Space as a partner contributing critical technology for safe and reliable lunar landings. Together, we are strengthening the industrial capabilities that will enable Europe’s long-term presence on the lunar surface.”



The PATP enables MDA Space to begin engineering activities and the procurement of long-lead items for its LEIA (LiDAR for Exploration and Intelligent Autonomous Landing) sensor, pending the anticipated full contract award. The sensor will support the lander’s Hazard Detection and Avoidance system, enabling the spacecraft to autonomously identify and avoid surface hazards during descent and select a safe landing site.



Argonaut is ESA’s flagship lunar logistics programme and Europe’s first dedicated capability for regular lunar cargo delivery. The Lunar Descent Element is being developed under prime contractor ship of Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), together with a core industrial team that includes OHB System AG. Within the programme, OHB is responsible for the Guidance, Navigation and Control (GNC), Telemetry, Tracking and Command (TT&C), and Electrical Power Subsystems (EPS), all of which are essential for a safe and successful lunar landing.



Contact:

Media representatives:

Marianne Radel

Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 421 2020 9159

Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de

Investors and analysts:

Marcel Dietz

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 421 2020 6426

Email: ir@ohb.de

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