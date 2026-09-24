OHB Aktie
WKN: 593612 / ISIN: DE0005936124
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24.09.2026 09:39:03
EQS-News: OHB Sweden and Saab sign Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in space based defence capabilities
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EQS-News: OHB SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Bremen / Kista, October 24, 2026 - The importance of space-based capabilities for modern defence and security continues to grow. Against this backdrop, OHB Sweden AB, a subsidiary of OHB SE, and Saab have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen their cooperation.
“Today, space is a key enabler of security, defence, and resilience in Europe,” said Marco Fuchs, CEO of the space and technology group OHB. “By combining OHB Sweden’s expertise in satellite systems with Saab’s extensive capabilities in defence and systems integration, we can contribute to strengthening sovereign European technology and defence capabilities in an increasingly complex security environment.”
The agreement establishes a framework for exploring how existing and future satellite systems and platforms can contribute to enhancing European security and defence capabilities. The collaboration will focus on leveraging space-based technologies to improve situational awareness, secure communications, connectivity, and resilience across the air, land, sea, cyber, and space domains.
As geopolitical tensions continue to rise and dependence on space-based infrastructure increases, Europe’s need for secure and resilient capabilities in communications, Earth observation, navigation, and early warning is growing. Addressing these challenges requires close cooperation between companies from the space and defence sectors.
The Memorandum of Understanding also highlights the confidence placed in the OHB Group’s longstanding expertise in space programmes relevant to security and defence. As a trusted partner to institutional and governmental customers across Europe, OHB develops and operates satellite and space systems for applications such as reconnaissance, Earth observation, communications, and situational awareness.
The agreement with OHB Sweden is one of three Memoranda of Understanding announced by Saab as part of its expanded engagement in the space domain. Additional MoUs have been signed with SSC Space and Ericsson.
Contact:
Media representatives:
Marianne Radel
Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 421 2020 9159
Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de
Investors and analysts:
Marcel Dietz
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 421 2020 6426
Email: ir@ohb.de
24.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|OHB SE
|Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
|28359 Bremen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 421 2020 8
|E-mail:
|info@ohb.de
|Internet:
|www.ohb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005936124
|WKN:
|593612
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200Y9EA2FRAPKRQ70
|EQS News ID:
|2404618
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2404618 24.09.2026 CET/CEST
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