24.01.2023 18:45:03

EQS-News: OLB very successfully places first issue of a senior preferred bond in the amount of EUR 350 million

EQS-News: Oldenburgische Landesbank AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
OLB very successfully places first issue of a senior preferred bond in the amount of EUR 350 million

24.01.2023 / 18:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

OLB very successfully places first issue of a senior preferred bond in the amount of EUR 350 million
  • Meaningful oversubscription indicating strong investor interest
Oldenburgische Landesbank (OLB) successfully placed its first senior preferred bond on the capital market on Tuesday, 24 January 2023, further diversifying its refinancing base. The three-year bond with a volume of 350 million euros was very well demanded by investors and exceeded expectations. The inaugural bond was widely distributed among more than 70 investors. Around two thirds of the bond volume was placed internationally, one third with investors in Germany
 
The bank syndicate for the issue, rated Baa2 (positive outlook) by Moody's, was led by Barclays, BNP, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and UniCredit Group. The final spread was 270 basis points above swap midpoint.
 
"With the successful senior preferred issue, we have set another successful milestone in our capital market presence. For institutional investors, we are thus becoming a reliable and regular issuer. The high demand reflects the investors' confidence in OLB's performance and prospects, and I am very pleased with the result," says Rainer Polster, Chief Financial Officer of OLB.
 

About OLB

Oldenburgische Landesbank AG is a modern, customer-oriented bank headquartered in Oldenburg, which serves more than

600,000 customers in Germany and selected European countries.

Today's OLB is the result of the merger of four successful banks, combining the best under one roof. This enabled OLB to evolve into a profitable, broadly diversified bank that operates throughout Germany.

OLB has total assets of more than EUR 24 billion and a capital base of more than EUR 1.5 billion. 

Feel free to visit us at www.olb.de and www.neelmeyer.de as well as on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

 
Contact details		  
Oldenburgische Landesbank AG    
Investor Relations
Theodor-Heuss-Allee 108
60486 Frankfurt am Main, Germany    
 
Phone +49 (0)69 756193-0
investor.relations@olb.de
 		 Sandra Büschken
Phone +49 (0)69 756193-36    
sandra.bueschken@olb.de
 
Marthe Schepker
Phone +49 (0)441 221-2742
marthe.schepker@olb.de 
Oldenburgische Landesbank AG    
Corporate Communications
Stau 15/17
26122 Oldenburg, Germany    
 
Phone +49 (0)441 221-1413
pressestelle@olb.de
 		 Britta Silchmüller
Phone +49 (0)441 221-1213
britta.silchmueller@olb.de
 
Timo Cyriacks
Phone +49 (0)441 221-1781
timo.cyriacks@olb.de
 

Disclaimer

This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of OLB ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of OLB and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.


24.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Oldenburgische Landesbank AG
Stau 15-17
26122 Oldenburg
Germany
Phone: 0441-2 21 - 0
Fax: 0441-2 21 - 14 57
E-mail: olb@olb.de
Internet: www.olb.de
ISIN: DE0008086000
WKN: 808600, A0XE6W, A0Z2V7, A0Z2WC, A1EL8K, A1R0ZD, A1R0ZG, A1R0ZH, A1R0ZJ, A11QJK
Listed: Regulated Market in Hamburg
EQS News ID: 1542737

 
End of News EQS News Service

1542737  24.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1542737&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Oldenburgische Landesbank AG (OLB)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Oldenburgische Landesbank AG (OLB)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX kaum verändert -- DAX stabil -- Japans Börse schließt leicht im Plus - China-Märkte weiter in Feiertagspause
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich im Mittwochshandel kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert zur Wochenmitte stabil. Der japanische Aktienmarkt war am Mittwoch von Gewinnen geprägt. Die chinesischen Märkte verweilten weiterhin in der Feiertagspause.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen