24.01.2023 18:45:03
EQS-News: OLB very successfully places first issue of a senior preferred bond in the amount of EUR 350 million
EQS-News: Oldenburgische Landesbank AG
/ Key word(s): Issue of Debt
About OLB
Oldenburgische Landesbank AG is a modern, customer-oriented bank headquartered in Oldenburg, which serves more than
600,000 customers in Germany and selected European countries.
Today's OLB is the result of the merger of four successful banks, combining the best under one roof. This enabled OLB to evolve into a profitable, broadly diversified bank that operates throughout Germany.
OLB has total assets of more than EUR 24 billion and a capital base of more than EUR 1.5 billion.
Feel free to visit us at www.olb.de and www.neelmeyer.de as well as on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Disclaimer
This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of OLB ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of OLB and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.
