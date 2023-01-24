EQS-News: OLB very successfully places first issue of a senior preferred bond in the amount of EUR 350 million

EQS-News: Oldenburgische Landesbank AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt

OLB very successfully places first issue of a senior preferred bond in the amount of EUR 350 million



24.01.2023 / 18:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



OLB very successfully places first issue of a senior preferred bond in the amount of EUR 350 million Meaningful oversubscription indicating strong investor interest Oldenburgische Landesbank (OLB) successfully placed its first senior preferred bond on the capital market on Tuesday, 24 January 2023, further diversifying its refinancing base. The three-year bond with a volume of 350 million euros was very well demanded by investors and exceeded expectations. The inaugural bond was widely distributed among more than 70 investors. Around two thirds of the bond volume was placed internationally, one third with investors in Germany



The bank syndicate for the issue, rated Baa2 (positive outlook) by Moody's, was led by Barclays, BNP, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and UniCredit Group. The final spread was 270 basis points above swap midpoint.



"With the successful senior preferred issue, we have set another successful milestone in our capital market presence. For institutional investors, we are thus becoming a reliable and regular issuer. The high demand reflects the investors' confidence in OLB's performance and prospects, and I am very pleased with the result," says Rainer Polster, Chief Financial Officer of OLB.

About OLB Oldenburgische Landesbank AG is a modern, customer-oriented bank headquartered in Oldenburg, which serves more than 600,000 customers in Germany and selected European countries. Today's OLB is the result of the merger of four successful banks, combining the best under one roof. This enabled OLB to evolve into a profitable, broadly diversified bank that operates throughout Germany. OLB has total assets of more than EUR 24 billion and a capital base of more than EUR 1.5 billion. Feel free to visit us at www.olb.de and www.neelmeyer.de as well as on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Contact details Oldenburgische Landesbank AG

Investor Relations

Theodor-Heuss-Allee 108

60486 Frankfurt am Main, Germany



Phone +49 (0)69 756193-0

investor.relations@olb.de

Sandra Büschken

Phone +49 (0)69 756193-36

sandra.bueschken@olb.de



Marthe Schepker

Phone +49 (0)441 221-2742

marthe.schepker@olb.de Oldenburgische Landesbank AG

Corporate Communications

Stau 15/17

26122 Oldenburg, Germany



Phone +49 (0)441 221-1413

pressestelle@olb.de

Britta Silchmüller

Phone +49 (0)441 221-1213

britta.silchmueller@olb.de



Timo Cyriacks

Phone +49 (0)441 221-1781

timo.cyriacks@olb.de

Disclaimer This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of OLB ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of OLB and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.

24.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

