BVB Aktie
WKN: 549309 / ISIN: DE0005493092
|
23.03.2026 13:35:03
EQS-News: Ole Book to become Borussia Dortmund’s new Director Sport
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EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Ole Book will become the new director sport of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA (“Borussia Dortmund”). Borussia Dortmund has agreed to a collaboration with the 40-year-old, effective Wednesday, March 25, 2026. Book will sign a contract with the eight-time German champion Borussia Dortmund valid until June 30, 2029.
Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
General Counsel / Investor Relations
23.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Rheinlanddamm 207-209
|44137 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|+ 49 (0) 231 – 9020-2745
|Fax:
|+ 49 (0) 231 – 9020-852746
|E-mail:
|aktie@bvb.de
|Internet:
|https://aktie.bvb.de/
|ISIN:
|DE0005493092
|WKN:
|549309
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2296034
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2296034 23.03.2026 CET/CEST
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