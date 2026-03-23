EQS-News: Ole Book to become Borussia Dortmund’s new Director Sport

EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel

Ole Book to become Borussia Dortmund’s new Director Sport



23.03.2026 / 13:35 CET/CEST

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Ole Book will become the new director sport of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA (“Borussia Dortmund”). Borussia Dortmund has agreed to a collaboration with the 40-year-old, effective Wednesday, March 25, 2026. Book will sign a contract with the eight-time German champion Borussia Dortmund valid until June 30, 2029.



“With Ole Book, we have been able to bring our top candidate for the position of sporting director to BVB. I have long followed his outstanding work at Sportvereinigung 07 Elversberg e.V. (“Elversberg”), first as director sport and most recently as managing director sport, and I am absolutely convinced that Ole is a great fit for us both professionally and personally,” explains Borussia Dortmund’s Managing Director Sport, Lars Ricken. “With him in charge of sporting affairs, Elversberg made the leap from the Regionalliga to the top of the 2. Bundesliga, developing many young talents along the way and simultaneously building squad value. We have great confidence in Ole and his expertise when it comes to developing creative and bold ideas in the transfer market.”



Borussia Dortmund’s CEO, Carsten Cramer, emphasizes: “We are very pleased to have signed Ole Book as our new director sport. Although he is still young, he already has a great deal of experience in the industry. During our discussions, we quickly realized that Ole possesses an extreme hunger for success, high ambitions, and tremendous team spirit. This aligns with our values and what we aim to embody at Borussia Dortmund. Now it’s about shaping the future of our club with courage and success. That is what drives us."



Ole Book says: “Borussia Dortmund is one of the biggest clubs in Europe, and I’m very excited to fully commit myself to it. I want to do my part to help steer Borussia Dortmund toward a successful future, and I’m looking forward to contributing my ideas and convictions and working with a strong team. Borussia Dortmund is a special club for me, one I’ve had an emotional connection to since childhood. That is not the only reason why I would like to thank Elversberg, and above all President Dominik Holzer, for allowing me to start my work in Dortmund immediately.”



Borussia Dortmund will officially introduce Ole Book at a press conference on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, and thanks Elversberg for their cooperative and respectful handling of Ole Book’s signing.

Dortmund, March 23rd, 2026



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden

General Counsel / Investor Relations Contact:Dr. Robin StedenGeneral Counsel / Investor Relations

23.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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