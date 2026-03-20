DATA MODUL Aktie

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WKN: 549890 / ISIN: DE0005498901

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20.03.2026 07:45:03

EQS-News: One-time items weigh heavy on earnings in an overall challenging fiscal year 2025

EQS-News: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen / Key word(s): Annual Results
One-time items weigh heavy on earnings in an overall challenging fiscal year 2025

20.03.2026 / 07:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 DATA MODUL - One-time items weigh heavy on earnings in an overall challenging fiscal year 2025

  • Sales down 5.9% year-over-year to €212.9 million
  • Order intake of €210.4 million, up 4.5% year-over-year
  • EBIT of -€4.9 million, down significantly compared to the previous year

Munich, March 20, 2026 – DATA MODUL closed the 2025 fiscal year amid a continuously challenging market environment with a decline in sales and earnings. In the fourth quarter, DATA MODUL generated sales of €52.7 million (previous year: €53.9 million), which is 2.2% below the level of the same quarter of the previous year. Consolidated revenue thus dropped by 5.9% for the full year 2025, totalling €212.9 million (previous year: €226.2 million). The export ratio rose to 54.9% (previous year: 52.7%), once again highlighting the Group’s increasing international focus. The Group’s EBIT was -€0.5 million in the fourth quarter (previous year: €1.6 million) and -€4.9 million for the full fiscal year (previous year: €9.3 million), which was impacted by one-time special items totalling €8.6 million. The increase in order intake for the fourth quarter to €55.0 million (previous year: €52.3 million) resulted in a total of €210.4 million for the 2025 fiscal year, representing a 4.5% increase over the previous year’s figure of €201.4 million.  The order backlog decreased by 6.2% year-over-year to €132.6 million (previous year: €141.3 million) as of the reporting date.

Group Key Figures

In TEUR   2025   2024   Change
Sales   212,878   226,208   -5.9%
New orders   210,431   201,406   4.5%
Order backlog   132,569   141,270   -6.2%
EBIT   -4,901   9,321   -152.6%
EBIT margin   -2.3%   4.1%   -156.1%
Consolidated net income   -4,576   5,577   -182.1%
Earnings per share (in EUR)   -1.3   1.6   -181.3%
Investments   3,906   3,583   9.0%
Employees (annual average)   528   531   -0.6%

Although the company reported a net loss for the 2025 fiscal year, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board propose, based on the retained earnings, to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.25 per share to shareholders.

Outlook

The 2026 fiscal year will be marked by persistently high geopolitical and economic uncertainties, which will delay a recovery in the key sales markets. Assuming a continuing recession with a late upturn, the Executive Board expects a sideways sales development while still achieving an overall profitable annual result. At the same time, despite the volatile environment, DATA MODUL sees long-term opportunities through international expansion and product innovations.



Contact:
Lena Haas
Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@data-modul.com

20.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen
Landsberger Straße 322
80687 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 56017-105
Fax: +49 (0) 89 56017-102
E-mail: InvestorRelations@data-modul.com
Internet: www.data-modul.com
ISIN: DE0005498901
WKN: 549890
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2294432

 
End of News EQS News Service

2294432  20.03.2026 CET/CEST

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