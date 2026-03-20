EQS-News: One-time items weigh heavy on earnings in an overall challenging fiscal year 2025

EQS-News: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen / Key word(s): Annual Results

One-time items weigh heavy on earnings in an overall challenging fiscal year 2025



20.03.2026 / 07:45 CET/CEST

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DATA MODUL - One-time items weigh heavy on earnings in an overall challenging fiscal year 2025

Sales down 5.9% year-over-year to €212.9 million

Order intake of €210.4 million, up 4.5% year-over-year

EBIT of -€4.9 million, down significantly compared to the previous year

Munich, March 20, 2026 – DATA MODUL closed the 2025 fiscal year amid a continuously challenging market environment with a decline in sales and earnings. In the fourth quarter, DATA MODUL generated sales of €52.7 million (previous year: €53.9 million), which is 2.2% below the level of the same quarter of the previous year. Consolidated revenue thus dropped by 5.9% for the full year 2025, totalling €212.9 million (previous year: €226.2 million). The export ratio rose to 54.9% (previous year: 52.7%), once again highlighting the Group’s increasing international focus. The Group’s EBIT was -€0.5 million in the fourth quarter (previous year: €1.6 million) and -€4.9 million for the full fiscal year (previous year: €9.3 million), which was impacted by one-time special items totalling €8.6 million. The increase in order intake for the fourth quarter to €55.0 million (previous year: €52.3 million) resulted in a total of €210.4 million for the 2025 fiscal year, representing a 4.5% increase over the previous year’s figure of €201.4 million. The order backlog decreased by 6.2% year-over-year to €132.6 million (previous year: €141.3 million) as of the reporting date.

Group Key Figures

In TEUR 2025 2024 Change Sales 212,878 226,208 -5.9% New orders 210,431 201,406 4.5% Order backlog 132,569 141,270 -6.2% EBIT -4,901 9,321 -152.6% EBIT margin -2.3% 4.1% -156.1% Consolidated net income -4,576 5,577 -182.1% Earnings per share (in EUR) -1.3 1.6 -181.3% Investments 3,906 3,583 9.0% Employees (annual average) 528 531 -0.6%

Although the company reported a net loss for the 2025 fiscal year, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board propose, based on the retained earnings, to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.25 per share to shareholders.

Outlook

The 2026 fiscal year will be marked by persistently high geopolitical and economic uncertainties, which will delay a recovery in the key sales markets. Assuming a continuing recession with a late upturn, the Executive Board expects a sideways sales development while still achieving an overall profitable annual result. At the same time, despite the volatile environment, DATA MODUL sees long-term opportunities through international expansion and product innovations.

Contact:Lena HaasInvestor RelationsInvestorRelations@data-modul.com