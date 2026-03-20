DATA MODUL Aktie
WKN: 549890 / ISIN: DE0005498901
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20.03.2026 07:45:03
EQS-News: One-time items weigh heavy on earnings in an overall challenging fiscal year 2025
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EQS-News: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
DATA MODUL - One-time items weigh heavy on earnings in an overall challenging fiscal year 2025
Munich, March 20, 2026 – DATA MODUL closed the 2025 fiscal year amid a continuously challenging market environment with a decline in sales and earnings. In the fourth quarter, DATA MODUL generated sales of €52.7 million (previous year: €53.9 million), which is 2.2% below the level of the same quarter of the previous year. Consolidated revenue thus dropped by 5.9% for the full year 2025, totalling €212.9 million (previous year: €226.2 million). The export ratio rose to 54.9% (previous year: 52.7%), once again highlighting the Group’s increasing international focus. The Group’s EBIT was -€0.5 million in the fourth quarter (previous year: €1.6 million) and -€4.9 million for the full fiscal year (previous year: €9.3 million), which was impacted by one-time special items totalling €8.6 million. The increase in order intake for the fourth quarter to €55.0 million (previous year: €52.3 million) resulted in a total of €210.4 million for the 2025 fiscal year, representing a 4.5% increase over the previous year’s figure of €201.4 million. The order backlog decreased by 6.2% year-over-year to €132.6 million (previous year: €141.3 million) as of the reporting date.
Group Key Figures
Although the company reported a net loss for the 2025 fiscal year, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board propose, based on the retained earnings, to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.25 per share to shareholders.
Outlook
The 2026 fiscal year will be marked by persistently high geopolitical and economic uncertainties, which will delay a recovery in the key sales markets. Assuming a continuing recession with a late upturn, the Executive Board expects a sideways sales development while still achieving an overall profitable annual result. At the same time, despite the volatile environment, DATA MODUL sees long-term opportunities through international expansion and product innovations.
Contact:
Lena Haas
Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@data-modul.com
20.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen
|Landsberger Straße 322
|80687 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 89 56017-105
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 89 56017-102
|E-mail:
|InvestorRelations@data-modul.com
|Internet:
|www.data-modul.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005498901
|WKN:
|549890
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2294432
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2294432 20.03.2026 CET/CEST
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