EQS-News: One World Products Appoints Filmoore Walker as Chief Operating Officer

EQS-News: One World Products / Key word(s): Manufacturing

One World Products Appoints Filmoore Walker as Chief Operating Officer



20.01.2026 / 13:24 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Experienced Manufacturing Leader to Oversee Eco Bio Plastics Michigan Operations and Strengthen Execution Across Safety, Quality, Delivery, and Cost

TROY, MI - January 20, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - One World Products, Inc. (OTCQB: OWPC), soon to be renamed Isiah Enterprises, Inc., today announced the appointment of Filmoore Walker as Chief Operating Officer.

In this role, Mr. Walker will oversee the Company’s day-to-day manufacturing operations, including plant execution, production scheduling, quality control, logistics, and throughput management across the Company’s Eco Bio Plastics Michigan operations. His appointment supports the Company’s focus on disciplined execution and reliable production output as it scales micronization and pelletization of recycled rubber and bio-based feedstocks for non-structural automotive and food-packaging applications.

“Filmoore is an operator, and that matters,” said Isiah Thomas, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer. “As we scale, our standards have to be consistent every day - safety, quality, delivery, and cost discipline. His background across automotive and advanced manufacturing strengthens our ability to run Eco Bio Plastics Michigan with the rigor our customers expect and the accountability shareholders deserve.”

Mr. Walker brings extensive experience in manufacturing and operations leadership across automotive, industrial, aerospace, and consumer manufacturing sectors. His background includes senior operational roles with responsibility for multi-plant operations, supply chain management, continuous improvement initiatives, and operational performance management, with a focus on safety, quality, delivery, and cost control.

As Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Walker will be responsible for ensuring consistent, on-spec production output, maintaining operational discipline, and supporting the Company’s ability to meet OEM and Tier-1 customer requirements. The Company expects his leadership to strengthen coordination across production planning, quality systems, and logistics while improving throughput and operational consistency.

About One World Products, Inc. (to become Isiah Enterprises, Inc.)

One World Products, Inc., which will operate under the new name Isiah Enterprises, Inc., is a materials and manufacturing company specializing in recycled materials, industrial hemp biocomposites, and sustainable inputs serving the automotive and packaging sectors. The Company operates Eco Bio Plastics Michigan, a Michigan-based processing facility utilizing proprietary production technologies. Corporate headquarters are located in Troy, Michigan.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's expectations regarding future performance. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. One World Products, Inc. and Isiah Enterprises do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this release.

For more information, visit https://oneworldproducts.com

Contact:

William Rowland, CFO

william.rowland@owpv.com

1-800-605-3210

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: One World Products