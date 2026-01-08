EQS-News: One World Products Enters 2026 Positioned for Disciplined Growth as Isiah Enterprises

EQS-News: One World Products / Key word(s): Manufacturing

One World Products Enters 2026 Positioned for Disciplined Growth as Isiah Enterprises



08.01.2026 / 13:25 CET/CEST

With the Turnaround Work Complete and Filings Current, CEO Isiah Thomas Outlines Disciplined Execution Priorities and Planned ITB Participation

TROY, MI - January 8, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - One World Products, Inc. (OTCQB: OWPC), soon to be renamed Isiah Enterprises, Inc., today provided a business update and 2026 outlook following the completion of its restructuring activities, the integration of Eco Bio Plastics Michigan, and the filing of all required periodic reports.

Under the leadership of Isiah Thomas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, the Company enters 2026 as a stabilized materials and manufacturing business focused on the micronization and pelletization of recycled and bio-based feedstocks for non-structural automotive and food-packaging applications.

“We have completed the work required to stabilize the business and bring our reporting current,” said Thomas. “With that behind us, our focus is execution - operating with discipline, advancing our materials platform, and building value deliberately.”

One World Products, soon to be Isiah Enterprises, is a materials and manufacturing company specializing in micronization of recycled and bio-based feedstocks, including agricultural and plant-derived inputs, and pelletization of recycled rubber and bio-based compounds into application-ready industrial feedstocks. The Company also develops sustainable material inputs intended to replace or reduce traditional petroleum-based plastics where performance requirements and economics align.

Through its Eco Bio Plastics Michigan operations, the Company processes recycled rubber, agricultural byproducts, natural fibers, and plant-based residues into biofibers and pelletized feedstocks suitable for downstream manufacturing where sustainability, consistency, scalability, and economics align.

During 2025, the Company completed several foundational milestones, including integrating Eco Bio Plastics Michigan into a single operating platform, micronizing and pelletizing more than 400,000 pounds of material for partners, and achieving operational breakeven. The Company also completed a non-recurring bargain purchase accounting process related to the acquisition of distressed assets and brought all required SEC and OTC Markets filings current.

Management noted that the bargain purchase accounting was transaction-specific and non-recurring, and contributed to the complexity and timing of filings. These matters have now been fully addressed.

As part of its ongoing technical evaluation and industry engagement efforts, the Company expects to participate in a technical presentation at the ITB Conference in February. This is anticipated to include technical dialogue with industry participants, including representatives from Dow Mobility. The presentation is expected to focus on micronization and pelletization processes, recycled and bio-based feedstocks, and materials performance considerations for non-structural automotive and food-packaging applications. This participation is informational and technical in nature only and does not represent, and is not expected to result in, any commercial agreement, partnership, supply commitment, or revenue-generating arrangement.

Entering 2026, the Company is positioned with current and compliant regulatory filings, owned manufacturing assets and infrastructure in Michigan, demonstrated processing throughput and logistics capability, defined operating lanes across recycled rubber, bio-based feedstocks, and sustainable materials, and improved operational discipline and accountability following an internal reset. The Company operates at the intersection of domestic manufacturing, sustainability-driven materials, and industrial processing, with a focus on disciplined execution.

Management’s priorities for 2026 include maintaining operational discipline as the baseline, expanding responsibly within automotive and food-packaging markets, scaling micronization and pelletization volumes where customer requirements align, advancing bio-based and sustainable material programs with measured execution, preserving capital discipline and protecting shareholder value, and communicating progress through results, not projections.

“This is no longer a turnaround story,” Thomas added. “It is an operating business with clear standards and priorities. We intend to earn growth.”

About One World Products, Inc. (to become Isiah Enterprises, Inc.)

One World Products, Inc., which will operate under the new name Isiah Enterprises, Inc, is a materials and manufacturing company specializing in recycled materials, industrial hemp biocomposites, and sustainable inputs serving the automotive and packaging sectors. The Company operates Eco Bio Plastics Michigan, a Michigan-based processing facility utilizing proprietary production technologies. Corporate headquarters are located in Troy, Michigan.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's expectations regarding future performance. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. One World Products, Inc. and Isiah Enterprises do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this release.

