EQS-News: One World Products (to become Isiah Enterprises) Targets December Operational Breakeven; 250,000+ Pounds of Pelletized Rubber Shipped

EQS-News: One World Products / Key word(s): Manufacturing

One World Products (to become Isiah Enterprises) Targets December Operational Breakeven; 250,000+ Pounds of Pelletized Rubber Shipped



10.12.2025 / 13:25 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Strategic Partnerships Advancing and a Strengthened 2026 Outlook as One World Products Becomes Isiah Enterprises

TROY, MI - December 10, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - One World Products, Inc. (OTCQB: OWPC), which will operate under the new name Isiah Enterprises, Inc., today announced significant operational progress, including tracking toward operational breakeven in December and the successful shipment of more than 250,000 pounds of pelletized rubber from its recently-acquired Eco Bio Plastics Michigan facility. These achievements reflect the continued stabilization and integration of the Company’s operations under the leadership of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Isiah Thomas.

Over the past year the Company completed a multi-phase restructuring that, in effect, merged two previously distressed entities - One World Products and Eco Bio Plastics Michigan - into a unified materials and manufacturing platform headquartered in Troy, Michigan. Upon assuming leadership, One World Products was operating as a distressed public entity and Eco Bio Plastics Michigan was facing insolvency. Management executed a strategic turnaround that included operational stabilization, facility optimization, and integration of both companies into a single operating platform.

The Midland, Michigan facility has now shipped more than 250,000 pounds of pelletized rubber, marking a major production milestone and validating the site’s throughput and reliability. “Reaching breakeven and shipping over a quarter-million pounds of product this year demonstrates what disciplined execution can achieve,” said Isiah Thomas, Chairman & CEO. “We have built a more stable, efficient enterprise, and as we look ahead to 2026, we see real opportunity in automotive, packaging, and sustainable materials.” Mr. Thomas continued, “While these achievements are affirming and portend an exciting future, there remains work to do to achieve profitability on a company-wide consolidated basis. But we are committed to doing the necessary work.”

Commercial activity is organized around three defined revenue lanes. Rubber and recycled materials provide consistent contribution and margin stability. Eco Bio Plastics Michigan executes the Company’s proprietary pulverize, micronize, pelletize processing system with increasing reliability, supporting multiple material categories including rubber compounds and emerging biocomposites. Industrial hemp biocomposites represent a differentiated platform aligned with growing sustainability demands in automotive and packaging applications, where industry research highlights potential weight reduction, improved sustainability metrics, and suitability for non-structural automotive components. The Company acknowledged the foundational contributions of Fukuji Saotome, whose early technical work formed the basis of today’s materials-processing capabilities.

The Company is currently negotiating strategic partnerships that would significantly expand commercial opportunities and production capabilities. Once definitive agreements are completed, announcements will be made by the Company.

The Company is completing its outstanding filings. Based on preliminary internal data, management expects forthcoming filings to reflect improvements in operational performance and financial fundamentals. Final results will be disclosed upon filing in accordance with SEC and OTCQB requirements.

Looking to 2026, management is focused on opportunities in automotive composites and food and consumer packaging. The global automotive lightweight materials market is projected to exceed 150 billion dollars by 2030, driven by weight reduction, sustainability mandates, and electrification trends. Hemp-based biocomposites are an emerging category that aligns with OEM sustainability requirements and regulatory shifts, positioning Isiah Enterprises for participation in non-structural applications such as interior trim, liners, substrates, and molded components. In packaging, the global sustainable segment is projected to exceed 450 billion dollars by 2030 as regulatory pressure and corporate sustainability commitments increase. Eco Bio Plastics capabilities support production of bio-derived feedstocks suitable for scalable, sustainable packaging formats.

Isiah Enterprises enters 2026 with several competitive advantages, including a proprietary materials-processing system that enables multiple product categories, demonstrated production output including more than 250,000 pounds of pelletized rubber, a defined revenue architecture across rubber, recycled materials, and industrial hemp biocomposites, a Midwest manufacturing footprint close to automotive OEMs and suppliers, a turnaround executed under public-company oversight, and partner relationships that are expected to expand commercial reach and capacity. “Our focus for 2026 is disciplined growth,” Thomas said. “We will scale through partners, advance our materials platform, and pursue opportunities in automotive and packaging where our technologies can make meaningful contributions.”

About One World Products, Inc. (to become Isiah Enterprises, Inc.)

One World Products, Inc., which will operate under the new name Isiah Enterprises, Inc., is a materials and manufacturing company specializing in recycled materials, industrial hemp biocomposites, and sustainable inputs serving the automotive and packaging sectors. The Company operates Eco Bio Plastics Michigan, a Michigan-based processing facility utilizing proprietary production technologies. Corporate headquarters are located in Troy, Michigan.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's expectations regarding future performance. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. One World Products, Inc. and Isiah Enterprises do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this release.

For more information, visit https://oneworldproducts.com

Contact:

William Rowland, CFO

william.rowland@owpv.com

1-800-605-3210

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: One World Products