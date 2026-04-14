EQS-News: Open-air driving pleasure in the new Porsche 911 GT3 S/C

EQS-News: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Open-air driving pleasure in the new Porsche 911 GT3 S/C



14.04.2026 / 16:00 CET/CEST

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Open-air driving pleasure in the new Porsche 911 GT3 S/C

Lightweight cabriolet with a high-revving naturally aspirated engine and manual transmission

911 GT3 available with a fully automatic convertible roof for the first time

4.0-litre six-cylinder boxer engine that revs to 9,000 rpm

Lightweight construction derived from that of the 911 S/T for maximum driving enjoyment

The new Street Style Package brings even greater distinctiveness and individuality

The Porsche GT family welcomes a particularly exciting new member. The 911 GT3 S/C allows fans of the high-revving boxer engine to enjoy its unique naturally aspirated sound even without a fixed roof. It combines a range of ‘driver's car’ qualities that have already delighted customers of the limited-edition 911 Speedster and 911 S/T models.

Stuttgart. For the first time, Porsche is introducing a 911 GT3 with a fully automatic convertible roof. The 911 GT3 S/C, designed especially with driving pleasure in mind, combines the lightweight design of the 911 S/T with the naturally aspirated 4.0-litre boxer engine of the 911 GT3, producing 375 kW (510 PS) and 450 Nm of torque. The distinctive wings and doors of the 911 S/T in combination with the black windscreen surround give the new 911 GT3 S/C an unmistakable look. In line with its positioning as a driver's car, this special model is available exclusively with a lightweight short-ratio six-speed manual sports transmission. The 911 GT3 S/C is the only open-top variant in the current 911 range that is designed as a pure two-seater – reminiscent of the 911 Speedster from 2019. Unlike the Speedster, however, the 911 GT3 S/C is not a limited-edition model. The new Street Style Package is also available for the 911 GT3 S/C, which allows the vehicle to be tailored even more precisely to individual tastes. According to Frank Moser, Head of the 911 and 718 model series, the new 911 GT3 S/C caters to customers' demand for sports cars that are particularly focused on driving pleasure: "The emotive powertrain of the 911 GT3 comes into its own even more emphatically when driving with the roof down on winding country roads. This is particularly down to managing to keep the weight of the 911 GT3 S/C down to just 1,497 kilograms, despite the fully automatic soft top. That is only about 30 kg more than the 991-generation 911 Speedster."

Thorough lightweight design for maximum driving pleasure

The combination of particularly lightweight and high-quality materials ensures that the 911 GT3 S/C shines with the characteristic agility of Porsche GT models. The lightweight body components carried over from the 911 S/T are recognisable, even at first glance. The bonnet, wings and doors are made of carbon fibre. The carbon-fibre anti-roll bars and shear plate are also carried over from the fixed-head 911 S/T. The brakes and wheels also follow the S/T lightweight formula: the PCCB braking system, which is more than 20 kg lighter than the cast iron brakes, is fitted as standard. The centre-lock wheels, measuring 20 inches in diameter on the front axle and 21 inches at the rear, also from the 911 S/T, are made of lightweight magnesium. This saves around nine kilograms of rotating mass. Magnesium is also used in the fully automatic cabriolet roof of the 911 GT3 S/C. A lightweight and compact 40 Ah lithium-ion battery further contributes to the car’s impressively low weight, saving about four kg compared to a conventional battery.

Sporty and elegant interior

The interior features lightweight carpets and lightweight door panels with carbon-fibre pull handles – further design features carried over from the 911 S/T. The 911 GT3 S/C is built as a two-seater, with four-way adjustable Sports Seats Plus fitted as standard. Lightweight sports bucket seats with folding backrests and seat shells made of carbon fibre are optionally available for the 911 GT3 S/C. The folding bucket seat is equipped with an integrated thorax airbag, electric height adjustment and manual longitudinal adjustment. Three-stage seat heating can also be ordered as an option. The interior is upholstered in black leather as standard – including the sun visors and the A-pillar trim. The GT3 S/C logo is embroidered in the centre of the rear bulkhead trim. The seat centre panels are finished in perforated leather. As with the 911 S/T, the steering wheel is also upholstered in perforated leather. Just like the current fixed-head 911 GT3, the 911 GT3 S/C is started not with the push of a button but with a rotary ignition switch to the left of the steering wheel. The digital instrument cluster supports the driver with a clearly structured display and operating concept. The ‘Track Screen’ display mode reduces the digital displays on the left and right of the rev counter to essential data on tyres, oil, coolant and fuel. Shift lights on the left and right of the rev counter indicate the optimal moment to change gear. If desired, the display can be rotated so that the rev limit of 9,000 rpm is positioned at the 12 o'clock mark.

High-revving naturally aspirated engine producing 510 PS

The naturally aspirated 4.0-litre engine of the new 911 GT3 S/C is designed to comply with the latest emissions standards and is equipped with two particulate filters and four catalytic converters. Even with this extremely efficient exhaust gas purification system, Porsche delivers an emotionally engaging soundscape that is significantly intensified when the roof is down. The cylinder heads have been revised compared to the previous-generation 911 GT3, and the more aggressive camshafts carried over from the 911 GT3 RS ensure even more responsive power delivery in the upper rev range. The powertrain also features flow-optimised individual throttle bodies and further optimised oil coolers. The flat-six engine produces 375 kW (510 PS). The six-speed GT manual transmission features a sporty short final-drive ratio that matches that of the 911 S/T and the 911 GT3. The new 911 GT3 S/C accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 313 km/h.

Magnesium ribs in fully automatic cabriolet top

Because the 911 GT3 S/C, unlike its 911 Speedster ancestor, is not adorned with a double-bubble rear cover, the fully automatic lightweight roof from the current 911 model series could be installed instead of a manual soft top. Thanks to the innovative use of magnesium ribs, a coupé-like roofline is achieved when the fabric roof is in its closed position. With almost identical contours, the fabric roof stretches in an elegant arc from windscreen frame to roof stowage compartment lid. No structural elements are visible beneath the fabric, nor are there any sections that interrupt the flowing design of the characteristic 911 flyline. This also brings aerodynamic advantages. Thanks to the particularly lightweight hydraulic roof actuators, the soft top can be opened or closed in approximately 12 seconds, either while stationary or at speeds of up to 50 km/h. As well as the two flat ribs, the front roof frame and the rear window frame are also made of magnesium. The integrated, electrically operated wind deflector ensures an exhilarating open-top driving experience even at higher speeds and cooler temperatures. At the push of a button, the wind deflector opens within just two seconds. It can be opened and closed at speeds of up to 120 km/h via a button in the centre console.

Unmistakable appearance

Matching the black roof, the windscreen frame is finished in black film, giving the 911 GT3 S/C its distinctive look, and the stone-chip protection film on the side panel features a matt-black finish. The matrix LED headlights combine all front lighting functions, making it possible to omit the additional light units previously found in the front bumper. This allows for a significantly larger area for the air intake – and a more clearly structured appearance. For the first time on a 911 with a convertible roof, the retractable rear spoiler is adorned with a Gurney flap, as found on the 911 S/T and the 911 GT3 with Touring Package. The front spoiler lip and rear diffuser are carried over from the current 911 GT3.

Driving pleasure taken to a new level

"We have already learned with the 911 Speedster and the 718 Spyder RS just how well our high-revving naturally aspirated engine, a particularly dynamic chassis setup and thorough lightweight construction combine to create a true driver's car without a roof," says Andreas Preuninger, Head of GT Cars. "For the first time, the 911 GT3 S/C uses the double wishbone front axle on an open-top 911. Combined with the particularly high-grip sports tyres and low weight, the car offers driving pleasure on winding roads that was previously virtually unheard of in an open-top car." The chassis set-up of the new 911 GT3 S/C mirrors that of the 911 GT3 with Touring Package. As with all 911 GT3 models, 255/35 ZR 20 front and 315/30 ZR 21 rear tyres are fitted as standard.

Street Style Package for a distinctive visual identity

Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur offers the optional Street Style Package for the new 911 GT3 S/C. The eye-catching decorative graphics on the front wings and the ‘PORSCHE’ lettering on the sides of the vehicle are in the colour Pyro Red. The wheels are painted in slate grey Neo, harmonising with the exterior accent colours. The brake callipers, finished in Victory Gold, bear ‘PORSCHE’ lettering in black. The wheel rims feature painted accent strips in Pyro Red. At the front, the tinted HD-Matrix headlights and body-coloured airblades provide striking accents.

Inside, the Adaptive Sports Seats Plus catch the eye with an embroidered outline of the Porsche crest. The seat centre panels are upholstered in four-tone braided leather in Slate Grey, Guards Red, Magnesium Grey and Kalahari. This intricately produced material is also found in the glove box. In addition, the interior is almost completely upholstered with two-tone leather in Slate Grey and Guards Red. The contrasting decorative stitching, door handle loops, seat handles and seatbelts are also all finished in Guards Red. The steering column trim, the seat console, the inner sill trim and the fuse box cover are trimmed in leather – as are the air vents, including the slats. The floor mats also feature leather edging. The sun visors, interior mirror console and windscreen frame, as well as the convertible roof headliner, are upholstered in perforated Slate Grey Race-Tex.

A special visual and tactile highlight is the darkened gear lever with its open-pore laminated wood gear knob and shift pattern displayed in Pyro Red. The ‘GT3 S/C’ badge beneath the gear lever, the accent strips in the dash panel and the ‘911’ badge fitted on the passenger side are also finished in Pyro Red. In addition, Porsche Design offers accessories that complement the Street Style Package.

Lightweight storage box for the rear cabin

A lightweight storage box is available as an accessory for the 911 GT3 S/C, which offers additional storage options in the rear of the car, from the Porsche Shop. The box weighs just 10 kg, has a capacity of 80 litres and is trimmed in leather on the outside. The two lockable lids on top feature fabric loop handles. It being mounted via pins anchored in the body structure enables it to be installed exceptionally easily and quickly. Trim strips, decorative stitching and fabric loop handle colours can be individually customised to suit the chosen interior configuration. There are also versions of the storage box available to match the Street Style Package.

911 GT3 S/C for the wrist

Exclusively for owners of the 911 GT3 S/C, Porsche Design presents an extraordinary timepiece that brings the design and performance of the sports car to the wrist. The Chronograph 911 GT3 S/C is equipped with the precise, COSC-certified Porsche Design caliber WERK 01.200 with a flyback function. Its case, crafted from ultra-lightweight titanium and optionally available with a black titanium carbide coating, combines sports car design with modern watchmaking artistry. The GT3-themed dial with yellow accents and hexagonal pattern reflects the car's instrument panel, while the winding rotor is modelled on the design of the magnesium forged wheels. The colour ring of the dial is available in all exterior colours for the 911 GT3 S/C, including those from the Paint to Sample range. The strap, made from genuine Porsche interior leather and thread, is also tailored to the specific configuration of the customer’s vehicle.

The new Porsche 911 GT3 S/C is available to order now, priced from 269,000 euros including VAT and country-specific equipment. The Street Style package is priced at 27,941.20 euros.





Further information, as well as film and photo material, is available in the Porsche Newsroom: newsroom.porsche.de

Insofar as the fuel consumption and emission values are given as ranges, they do not relate to a single, individual vehicle and are not part of the offer. They serve solely as a comparison between the different vehicle types. Additional equipment and accessories (add-on parts, tyre size, etc.) can affect relevant vehicle parameters such as weight, rolling resistance and aerodynamics and, in addition to weather and traffic conditions as well as individual driving behaviour, influence a vehicle's fuel/electricity consumption, CO2 emissions, range and performance.