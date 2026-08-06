SUSS MicroTec Aktie
WKN DE: A1K023 / ISIN: DE000A1K0235
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06.08.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: Order book reaches record of €473.7 million, providing strong visibility for 2027
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EQS-News: SUSS MicroTec SE
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
Order book reaches record of €473.7 million, providing strong visibility for 2027
Garching, Germany, August 6, 2026 – SUSS (MDAX/TecDAX: SMHN), a leading manufacturer of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry, today published its Half-Yearly Financial Report 2026.
Following an already strong first quarter with order intake of €149.3 million, order intake reached a new record of €260.7 million in the second quarter. As a result, order intake for the first half of the year increased to €410.0 million. Alongside a major order secured in the second quarter, SUSS continued to benefit from robust demand for advanced packaging and backend solutions. As of June 30, 2026, the order book stood at a record of €473.7 million. Approximately €220 million of the order book are scheduled for conversion into sales for 2027, thereby already providing a solid basis for business development in the financial year 2027.1
A major contributor to second-quarter order intake was an order worth approximately €115 million for coating solutions from an OSAT customer supplying a leading player in the AI chip module value chain. The order highlights SUSS' strong position in the market for advanced packaging solutions and reflects the successful focus on strategic customers and applications across the AI value chain.
"In the second quarter, we were able to significantly increase order intake once again, driven by continued strong demand for our solutions. At the same time, we are seeing customers place orders with advanced delivery times. This further reinforces our strong position in attractive growth segments of the semiconductor value chain," said Burkhardt Frick, CEO of SUSS.
Sales and profitability improve sequentially in the second quarter
Group sales increased to €116.2 million in the second quarter, compared with €86.6 million in the first quarter. The higher delivery volume also resulted in improved profitability: gross profit margin increased from 36.2% in the first quarter to 38.0% in the second quarter, while EBIT margin improved from 4.3% to 9.0%, returning to the target range implied by our full year guidance.
For the first six months of the financial year 2026, group sales amounted to €202.8 million (previous year2: €266.6 million). Gross profit margin came in at 37.2%, slightly above the guidance range of 35% to 37%, while EBIT margin reached 7.0%.
Free cash flow was positive at €+16.4 million in the first half of the year (previous year: €-27.5 million). As a result, cash and cash equivalents increased by 13.8% to €112.3 million at the end of June (December 31, 2025: €98.7 million).
Beyond the current business momentum, SUSS continues to support its long-term growth trajectory through the introduction of new products. At the beginning of the third quarter, the company shipped a first scanner for panel processing to a customer in Taiwan. Additional product launches are planned for the second half of 2026 and are expected to further strengthen SUSS' position in attractive growth segments of the semiconductor industry.
"With a record order book of €473.7 million and approximately €220 million already scheduled for delivery in 2027, we have significantly improved visibility compared with a year ago. At the same time, profitability improved as expected in the second quarter and returned to the target range for the full year," commented Dr. Cornelia Ballwießer, CFO of SUSS.
Management Board confirms 2026 guidance
Based on business performance in the first half of the year and taking into account the currently known impacts of the geopolitical and macroeconomic environment, the Management Board confirms its guidance for the financial year 2026.
The full Half-yearly Financial Report as of June 30, 2026, is available on the SUSS website in the Investor Relations section under Financial Reports.
SUSS will host a conference call for analysts and investors on August 6, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. (CEST). The conference call will be conducted in English. The presentation shown during the Confernce Call will be available for download on the company’s website after the conclusion of the call. A transcript will be available on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under Financial Calendar & Events.
1 Figures presented for 2027 are based on the current order book and currently scheduled delivery dates. They do not represent management guidance or a revenue forecast for the financial year 2027.
2 Prior-year figures have been adjusted to reflect accounting changes implemented in connection with the preparation of the 2025 consolidated financial statements. Details of these changes are disclosed in the 2025 Annual Report. The effects of these adjustments are presented in the notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Note on Alternative Performance Measures (APMs): Definitions of the alternative performance measures used in this release are available at https://www.suss.com/en/investor-relations/apm.
Contact:
About SUSS
Headquartered in Garching, Germany, SUSS has approximately 1,500 employees worldwide and recently generated sales of approximately €500 million. We operate production sites in Germany and Taiwan and development centers in Europe, Asia and the US, supported by a strong network of sales and service offices with close proximity to our customers. SUSS MicroTec SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard, FWB: SMHN; ISIN DE000A10K0235) and is part of the TecDax and MDAX indices. For more information, visit www.suss.com.
Legal Disclaime
06.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SUSS MicroTec SE
|Schleissheimer Strasse 90
|85748 Garching
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 32007-306
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 4444 33420
|E-mail:
|florian.mangold@suss.com
|Internet:
|www.suss.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0235
|WKN:
|A1K023
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDax
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900C3KRUTSYDK7N87
|EQS News ID:
|2378188
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2378188 06.08.2026 CET/CEST
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