EQS-News: Order book reaches record of €473.7 million, providing strong visibility for 2027

EQS-News: SUSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

Order book reaches record of €473.7 million, providing strong visibility for 2027



06.08.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Order book reaches record of €473.7 million, providing strong visibility for 2027

Order intake rises to €410.0 million in the first half of the year; order book reaches an all-time high of €473.7 million

Approximately €220 million of the order book is scheduled for delivery in fiscal year 2027, improving visibility for the year ahead

Sales reach €202.8 million in the first half; profitability improves in the second quarter with a gross profit margin of 38.0% and an EBIT margin of 9.0%

Continued strong demand for advanced packaging solutions along the AI value chain

Full-year 2026 guidance confirmed

Garching, Germany, August 6, 2026 – SUSS (MDAX/TecDAX: SMHN), a leading manufacturer of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry, today published its Half-Yearly Financial Report 2026.

Following an already strong first quarter with order intake of €149.3 million, order intake reached a new record of €260.7 million in the second quarter. As a result, order intake for the first half of the year increased to €410.0 million. Alongside a major order secured in the second quarter, SUSS continued to benefit from robust demand for advanced packaging and backend solutions. As of June 30, 2026, the order book stood at a record of €473.7 million. Approximately €220 million of the order book are scheduled for conversion into sales for 2027, thereby already providing a solid basis for business development in the financial year 2027.1

A major contributor to second-quarter order intake was an order worth approximately €115 million for coating solutions from an OSAT customer supplying a leading player in the AI chip module value chain. The order highlights SUSS' strong position in the market for advanced packaging solutions and reflects the successful focus on strategic customers and applications across the AI value chain.

"In the second quarter, we were able to significantly increase order intake once again, driven by continued strong demand for our solutions. At the same time, we are seeing customers place orders with advanced delivery times. This further reinforces our strong position in attractive growth segments of the semiconductor value chain," said Burkhardt Frick, CEO of SUSS.

Sales and profitability improve sequentially in the second quarter

Group sales increased to €116.2 million in the second quarter, compared with €86.6 million in the first quarter. The higher delivery volume also resulted in improved profitability: gross profit margin increased from 36.2% in the first quarter to 38.0% in the second quarter, while EBIT margin improved from 4.3% to 9.0%, returning to the target range implied by our full year guidance.

For the first six months of the financial year 2026, group sales amounted to €202.8 million (previous year2: €266.6 million). Gross profit margin came in at 37.2%, slightly above the guidance range of 35% to 37%, while EBIT margin reached 7.0%.

Free cash flow was positive at €+16.4 million in the first half of the year (previous year: €-27.5 million). As a result, cash and cash equivalents increased by 13.8% to €112.3 million at the end of June (December 31, 2025: €98.7 million).

Beyond the current business momentum, SUSS continues to support its long-term growth trajectory through the introduction of new products. At the beginning of the third quarter, the company shipped a first scanner for panel processing to a customer in Taiwan. Additional product launches are planned for the second half of 2026 and are expected to further strengthen SUSS' position in attractive growth segments of the semiconductor industry.

"With a record order book of €473.7 million and approximately €220 million already scheduled for delivery in 2027, we have significantly improved visibility compared with a year ago. At the same time, profitability improved as expected in the second quarter and returned to the target range for the full year," commented Dr. Cornelia Ballwießer, CFO of SUSS.

Management Board confirms 2026 guidance

Based on business performance in the first half of the year and taking into account the currently known impacts of the geopolitical and macroeconomic environment, the Management Board confirms its guidance for the financial year 2026.

Sales

Gross profit margin

EBIT margin €425 – 485 million

35 – 37 %

8 – 10 %

The full Half-yearly Financial Report as of June 30, 2026, is available on the SUSS website in the Investor Relations section under Financial Reports.

SUSS will host a conference call for analysts and investors on August 6, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. (CEST). The conference call will be conducted in English. The presentation shown during the Confernce Call will be available for download on the company’s website after the conclusion of the call. A transcript will be available on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under Financial Calendar & Events.

1 Figures presented for 2027 are based on the current order book and currently scheduled delivery dates. They do not represent management guidance or a revenue forecast for the financial year 2027.

2 Prior-year figures have been adjusted to reflect accounting changes implemented in connection with the preparation of the 2025 consolidated financial statements. Details of these changes are disclosed in the 2025 Annual Report. The effects of these adjustments are presented in the notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Note on Alternative Performance Measures (APMs): Definitions of the alternative performance measures used in this release are available at https://www.suss.com/en/investor-relations/apm.

Contact:

Sabrina Müller

Vice President Investor Relations & Communications

E-Mail: sabrina.mueller@suss.com

Tel.: +49 160 94989008

About SUSS

SUSS is a leading global provider of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry. Focused on cutting-edge technology and precision engineering, we enable the production of next-generation microchips and semiconductor devices that power digital progress. Developed in close collaboration with research institutes and industry partners, our solutions fuel the AI and high-performance computing ecosystem and shape the future of intelligent devices and applications worldwide.

Headquartered in Garching, Germany, SUSS has approximately 1,500 employees worldwide and recently generated sales of approximately €500 million. We operate production sites in Germany and Taiwan and development centers in Europe, Asia and the US, supported by a strong network of sales and service offices with close proximity to our customers. SUSS MicroTec SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard, FWB: SMHN; ISIN DE000A10K0235) and is part of the TecDax and MDAX indices. For more information, visit www.suss.com.

Legal Disclaime

Certain statements made in this release are forward-looking statements or may be construed as such. All information and assessments are based on extremely diligent research. However, this publication is made without warranty. Any liability is excluded. The above statements do not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities. All rights reserved.