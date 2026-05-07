EQS-News: Order intake reaches record level in the first quarter of 2026

EQS-News: SUSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

Order intake reaches record level in the first quarter of 2026



07.05.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Order intake amounted to €149.3 million, up 69.5% versus the first quarter of 2025 1

Sales totaled €86.5 million, in line with expectations (prior year: €124.9 million). The gross profit margin of 36.1% was within the full-year guidance corridor, and the EBIT margin reached 4.3%.

The order book increased by 23.7% in the first quarter to €330.1 million (December 31, 2025: €266.8 million).

Garching, Germany, May 7, 2026 – SUSS, a leading manufacturer of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry, today published its Interim Statement as of March 31, 2026, reporting a new record level of order intake. Driven by significantly higher demand from key customers for solutions used in the value chain for AI chip modules, as well as strong overall demand across all market segments of the semiconductor industry, order intake reached €149.3 million (prior year: €88.1 million). As expected, sales of €86.5 million were well below the prior-year first-quarter level of €124.9 million. “Given the comparatively low order intake in the summer months of 2025, this development is in line with our expectations,” said Burkhardt Frick, CEO of SUSS. “In the coming months, we expect the order situation to remain very positive, while at the same time temporarily increasing production capacity to operationally meet the high level of market demand.”

At 36.1%, the gross profit margin in the first quarter reached the full-year guidance corridor of 35% to 37%. Compared with the first quarter of the prior year, when the gross profit margin stood at 39.2%, the margin declined primarily due to the lower sales level and a shift in the product and customer mix. The EBIT margin declined disproportionately because of lower fixed-cost absorption and came in at 4.3% (prior year: 18.0%). Free cash flow developed positively, reaching €+23.2 million, significantly above the comparable prior-year quarter of €+8.9 million. Accordingly, cash and cash equivalents increased by 22.5% to €120.9 million at the end of March (December 31, 2025: €98.7 million).

For fiscal year 2026, Dr. Cornelia Ballwießer, CFO of SUSS, expects: “Based on what we know today, we believe we will achieve our full-year targets for 2026.” The guidance confirmed in the Interim Statement assumes sales in the range of €425 million to €485 million, a gross profit margin of 35% to 37%, and an EBIT margin of 8% to 10%. The guidance issued in the spring already reflects the effects of the war in the Persian Gulf that are expected from today’s perspective. Nevertheless, Burkhardt Frick emphasized: “Uncertainty regarding global economic developments – and, consequently, demand for semiconductors and semiconductor equipment – continues to increase with every day the conflict persists.” Frick added: “At present, however, we are not seeing any significant disruptions at our customers or project delays, and order intake remains high even after the end of the first quarter.”

The Interim Statement as of March 31, 2026, is available for download in German and English at www.suss.com in the “For Investors” section.

1 Prior-year figures have been adjusted accordingly due to changes in accounting policies implemented in the preparation of the 2025 consolidated financial statements. The changes are explained in the notes to the consolidated financial statements in the 2025 Annual Report.

Note on Alternative Performance Measures (APM): Definitions of the alternative performance measures used in this release are published on our website at: https://www.suss.com/en/investor-relations/apm

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Media contact:

Florian Mangold

Manager Investor Relations

E-Mail: florian.mangold@suss.com

Tel.: +49 89 32007-306



About SUSS

SUSS is a leading global provider of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry. Focused on cutting-edge technology and precision engineering, we enable the production of next-generation microchips and semiconductor devices that power digital progress. Developed in close collaboration with research institutes and industry partners, our solutions fuel the AI and high-performance computing ecosystem and shape the future of intelligent devices and applications worldwide.

Headquartered in Garching, Germany, SUSS has approximately 1,500 employees worldwide and recently generated sales of approximately €500 million. We operate production sites in Germany and Taiwan and development centers in Europe, Asia and the US, supported by a strong network of sales and service offices with close proximity to our customers. SUSS MicroTec SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard, FWB: SMHN; ISIN DE000A10K0235) and is part of the TecDax and SDAX indices. For more information, visit www.suss.com.

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Certain statements made in this release are forward-looking statements or may be construed as such. All information and assessments are based on extremely diligent research. However, this publication is made without warranty. Any liability is excluded. The above statements do not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities. All rights reserved.