EQS-News: OTI Greentech AG publishes annual report 2021

EQS-News: OTI Greentech AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

OTI Greentech AG publishes annual report 2021



21.09.2022 / 17:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Berlin, 21 September 2021 OTI Greentech AG (WKN A2TSL2), an international provider of innovative and sustainable chemicals and services for industrial applications listed on the stock exchange, published the annual report for fiscal year 2021. The final figures are in line with the preliminary figures published on May 24, 2022. The audited consolidated figures show earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of -289 thousand (previous year: -88 thousand) and sales of 6.42 million (previous year: 4.25 million). In this context, KMI Cleaning Solutions, LLC., which was acquired in 2021, was included in the consolidated financial statements as of the 4th quarter of 2021. As a result of the acquisition, OTI Greentech AG's total assets increased to 12.2 million at the end of 2021, up from 5.5 million a year earlier. The equity ratio at the end of 2021 was 40.3 percent the operating cash flow from operating activities 226 thousand. For 2022, OTI Greentech AG expects EBITDA of around 0.7 million on sales of 16.6 million due to the full consolidation of KMI.

The 2021 annual report can be downloaded from www.oti.ag under Investor Relations (available in German).

About OTI Greentech AG

OTI Greentech's patented surfactant based technology provides innovative sustainable and cost-efficient solutions for various industrial cleaning challenges, with potential for application in land remediation. Through its subsidiaries OTI Greentech Innovative Solutions, Uniservice Unisafe and KMI, OTI Greentech has more than 30 years of experience. OTI Greentech Innovative Solutions provides innovative sustainable products and solutions for cleaning and decontamination of oil-based contaminants and is the owner of the patented ECOSOLUT product line. Through Uniservice Unisafe, OTI Greentech addresses the global shipping industry with a full range of products and services in all major ports worldwide. KMI is one of the leading manufacturers of chemicals for the bulk container and cleaning industries in the United States, offering its customers solutions for customized solutions in land-based industrial cleaning. The OTI Greentech group currently has over 30 employees in Europe and the USA. The shares of OTI Greentech AG are listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (WKN A2TSL2). Corporate headquarters are located in Berlin, Germany.

Contact:

OTI Greentech AG

Dr. John C. Kisalus, CEO

info@oti.ag

Tel. +49 30 814 524 69

Friedrichstrae 79

10117 Berlin

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus, Dr. Sönke Knop

sknop@edicto.de

Tel. +49 69 905505-52

Eschersheimer Landstraße 42-44

60322 Frankfurt

