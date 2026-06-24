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WKN DE: BCK222 / ISIN: DE000BCK2223

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24.06.2026 11:30:04

EQS-News: Ottobock appoints Dr. Katarzyna Mazur-Hofsaess to the Management Board

EQS-News: Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel
Ottobock appoints Dr. Katarzyna Mazur-Hofsaess to the Management Board

24.06.2026 / 11:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ottobock appoints Dr. Katarzyna Mazur-Hofsaess to the Management Board

Duderstadt, 24 June 2026
 

Change on the Management Board following the scheduled end of Stefan Heidenreich’s term of office

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, the listed global MedTech company, has appointed Dr. Katarzyna Mazur-Hofsaess to its Management Board effective 22 June 2026. She succeeds Stefan Heidenreich, whose regular five-year term on the Management Board has come to an end.

“With Dr. Katarzyna Mazur-Hofsaess, we are gaining a proven expert in international medical technology and healthcare. Her experience in global companies and her medical background will be a valuable addition to our Board,” says Professor Hans Georg Näder, Chairman of the Management Board of Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA.

Dr. Mazur-Hofsaess has many years of international experience in medical technology and healthcare. From 2018 to 2025, she was a member of the Management Board of Fresenius Medical Care and CEO of the company MedTech segment Care Enablement. Prior to that, she was responsible for the EMEA region at Zimmer Biomet, the US-based specialist in joint replacement solutions. Earlier in her career, she held positions at Abbott Diagnostics and Roche Polska. She is also currently active as an independent, non-executive Director at Smith & Nephew.

A physician by training, Dr. Mazur-Hofsaess studied and earned her doctorate at the Medical University of Gdansk. She also completed management studies at the Warsaw School of Economics and the University of Minnesota. She began her professional career at the University Clinical Centre in Gdansk.

Stefan Heidenreich is stepping down from the Management Board following the scheduled end of his regular five-year term of office. As Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, he played a key role in shaping the company’s strategic development. Ottobock expressly thanks him for his work and the expertise he contributed to the company’s development into a listed company.

 

Contact

Media contact:
Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA
Merle Florstedt    
Head of Corporate Communications 
Mobile +49 151 441 616 25
Merle.florstedt@ottobock.de


Investor Relations contact:
Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA
Julia Hartmann
VP Investor Relations
Mobile +49 151 556 848 07
Julia.Hartmann@ottobock.de

 

About Ottobock

Listed global MedTech champion Ottobock combines more than 100 years of tradition with outstanding innovative strength in prosthetics, neuro-orthotics and exoskeletons. Ottobock develops innovative care solutions for people with limited mobility and is driving the digitalization of the industry. Founded in Berlin in 1919, the company now operates in 45 countries with almost 9,300 employees (FTE) and runs the world’s largest international patient care network with around 420 patient care centers worldwide. With a strong R&D ratio in its product and components business and more than 2,600 patents and patent applications, Ottobock is shaping the Human Bionics landscape of the future. The mission to improve people’s freedom of movement, quality of life and independence is deeply rooted in the company’s DNA — as is its social commitment: Ottobock has been a partner and supporter of the Paralympic Games since 1988. 

 


24.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA
Max-Näder-Straße 15
37115 Duderstadt
Germany
Phone: +49 5527 848 - 0
E-mail: info@ottobock.com
Internet: https://corporate.ottobock.com
ISIN: DE000BCK2223
WKN: BCK222
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2352970

 
End of News EQS News Service

2352970  24.06.2026 CET/CEST

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