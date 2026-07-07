Ottobock Aktie
WKN DE: BCK222 / ISIN: DE000BCK2223
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07.07.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: Ottobock continues strategic expansion of Neuro-Orthotics with acquisition
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EQS-News: Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Takeover/Mergers & Acquisitions
Ottobock continues strategic expansion of Neuro-Orthotics with acquisition
Duderstadt/Germany, 7 July 2026
Acquisition of Fesia Technology, S.L., Spain
Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, the international, publicly listed MedTech company, is acquiring the Spanish company Fesia Technology, S.L. (Fesia) from its current owners Fik Advanlife, S.L. / Fundación Tecnalia Research & Innovation / Basque Fondo De Capital Riesgo / Neurosasun Investments, S.L. / Construcciones Valeriano Urrutikoetxea, S.L.U. The closing of the transaction is expected to take place in approximately six months. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
Fesia, headquartered in Donostia/San Sebastián, Spain, employs around 20 people. The company develops and markets functional electrical stimulation systems, providing them to patients with neurological diseases or injuries to the nervous system.
With the acquisition of Fesia, Ottobock is expanding its own neuro-orthotics portfolio to include Functional Electrical Stimulation (FES) products. These orthoses are used for stroke, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, spinal cord injury, and other neurological conditions and injuries affecting the lower or upper limbs. FES orthoses send electrical impulses that stimulate weakened muscles to generate functional, natural movement. At the same time, the impulses support the formation of new neural connections.
“Neurological conditions are already, and will continue to be, a major topic in the orthotics and prosthetics industry. The number of people worldwide affected by conditions such as stroke, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, or spinal cord injuries is steadily increasing. We have therefore made providing care for people with neurological conditions a core part of our mission,” says Oliver Jakobi, Chief Executive Officer of Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA.
“The ambition of Fesia Technology has been to push the boundaries of functional electrical stimulation. Joining Ottobock creates a unique opportunity to scale this innovation globally, setting new standards in neurorehabilitation and human mobility,” says Haritz Zabaleta, CEO of Fesia Technology.
Investment in research & development
By acquiring Fesia, Ottobock is further expanding its own neuro-orthotics portfolio while also creating the basis for continued technological development.
“As a global leader in neuro-orthotics, offering a comprehensive portfolio is essential to us. The acquisition of Fesia provides us with access to an innovative and deployable FES technology platform, enabling us to play an even stronger role in shaping the growing market for neurological diseases through our own capabilities. In doing so, we further expand our position as an innovation leader,” says Jakobi.
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Contacts
Media contact:
Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations contact:
Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA
About Ottobock
Ottobock, a listed global MedTech champion, combines over 100 years of tradition with outstanding innovative strength in the fields of prosthetics, neuro-orthotics and exoskeletons. Ottobock develops innovative fitting solutions for people with limited mobility and is driving the digitalization of the industry. Founded in Berlin in 1919, the company has business activities in 45 countries with nearly 9,300 employees (FTEs) worldwide and operates the largest international patient care network with around 420 patient care clinics. Ottobock is shaping the future of human bionics with a strong R&D ratio in the products and components business and over 2,600 patents and patent applications. Ottobock’s mission of improving freedom of movement, quality of life and independence is deeply rooted in the company's DNA, as is its social commitment: Ottobock has been a partner and supporter of the Paralympics since 1988.
07.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA
|Max-Näder-Straße 15
|37115 Duderstadt
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 5527 848 - 0
|E-mail:
|info@ottobock.com
|Internet:
|https://corporate.ottobock.com
|ISIN:
|DE000BCK2223
|WKN:
|BCK222
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2360172
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2360172 07.07.2026 CET/CEST
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