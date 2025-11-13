EQS-News: Ottobock generates strong revenue growth and increases profitability in 9M 2025

EQS-News: Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Ottobock generates strong revenue growth and increases profitability in 9M 2025



13.11.2025 / 07:29 CET/CEST

Duderstadt, 13 November 2025

Core revenue 1 increased by 13.6 % to EUR 1,157.7 million (9 M 2024: EUR 1,019.3 million)

increased by 13.6 % to EUR 1,157.7 million (9 M 2024: EUR 1,019.3 million) Underlying core EBITDA rose by 29.4 % to EUR 281.1 million (9 M 2024: EUR 217.1 million); Underlying core EBITDA margin improved by 3.0 percentage points from 21.3 % to 24.3 %

Free cash flow amounted to EUR 172.8 million (9 M 2024: EUR 111.5 million)

Forecast for financial year 2025 confirmed and concretized

Group development²

Ottobock, the global MedTech champion and international market leader in human bionics, generated revenues of € 1,217.8 million in the first nine months of financial year 2025 (9 M 2024: € 1,164.5 million). Regarding the core business, this translates into revenue growth of 13.6 % to € 1,157.7 million (9 M 2024: € 1,019.3 million). Organic core growth before effects from currency and portfolio changes amounted to 11.5 %.

New product launches and positive developments in reimbursement, seven successful acquisitions as well as strategic investments contributed to the favorable development.

The group underlying EBITDA increased to EUR 289.6 million (9 M 2024: EUR 227.5 million). Core business generated growth of 29.4 % to EUR 281.1 million (9 M 2024: EUR 217.1 million). The underlying core EBITDA margin improved by 3.0 percentage points year-on-year to 24.3 %. In addition to strong growth, the main drivers were a favorable product mix as well as economies of scale and operational efficiency gains. Adjusted net income rose by 81.3 % to EUR 118.7 million (9 M 2024: EUR 65.5 million). Free cash flow increased by 55.0 % to EUR 172.8 million (9 M 2024: EUR 111.5 million).



Oliver Jakobi, CEO of Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA: "We continue on our profitable growth path – the combination of innovative products, targeted acquisitions and strategic investments in start-ups such as Phantom Neuro, Bionic Skins or Musclemetrix creates the basis for the next chapter in human-machine interface. Our innovative strength remains the key growth driver – the successful IPO now allows us to initiate the next phase of growth."

Segment development

The core business in the EMEA segment developed positively in the first nine months of the year. Segment core revenue increased by 13.2 % to € 828.4 million (9 M 2025: € 731.5 million). This was mainly driven by demand for new products such as Genium X4 and the expansion of the Taleo family. Investments in the Patient Care business had a positive impact as well. The underlying core segment EBITDA improved by 21.6 % to € 201.9 million (9 M 2024: € 166.1 million).



In the Americas segment, the core business generated revenue growth of 14.8 % to € 250.9 million (9 M 2024: € 218.6 million). This was mainly due to the launch of the mechatronic knee joint Genium X4 and the mechatronic neuro-orthosis C-Brace, as well as the reimbursement inclusion of Kenevo, a microprocessor-controlled knee joint for amputees with a low mobility grade. Underlying core segment EBITDA increased by 57.2 % to € 59.0 million (9 M 2024: € 37.5 million) due to strong organic growth and the associated economies of scale, as well as an advantageous product mix.



The core revenue in the APAC segment increased by 13.5 % to € 78.4 million (9 M 2024: € 69.1 million). The positive revenue development was mainly driven by strong demand for microprocessor-controlled knees (MPKs), the positive development of new launches and the acquisition of Northern Prosthetics in Australia. Underlying core segment EBITDA increased by 48.7 % to € 20.1 million (9 M 2024: € 13.5 million).



Dr Arne Kreitz, CFO of Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA: "The stringent implementation of our Excellence Program with a focus on cost and portfolio management shows results: Ottobock continues to grow at an above-average rate and improves its profitability sustainably. This will ensure us the financial flexibility we need to invest in the development of technologies of the future."

Forecast 2025

Based on the positive business performance in the first nine months of the current year, Ottobock specifies its full-year guidance for the Group. The core business is expected to grow in the upper half of 10.0% – 13.0% (including M&A activities). Organic core revenue growth is expected in the upper half to range between 9.0% – 12.0%. Underlying Core EBITDA margin is confirmed between 25.0% – 26.0%.

1 The core business encompasses the product categories Products and Components (B2B) and Patient care (B2C). Through Products and Components (B2B), we offer a range of products and solutions for prosthetics, neuro-orthotics, digital orthotics and prosthetics solutions, other products and services, as well as bionic exoskeletons. Patient Care (B2C) represents the business of our global network of around 400 O&P patient care clinics through which we treat and support the end-users and patients of O&P products.

2 The Ottobock Group is comprised of the core and non-core business. The non-core business covers products from subsidiaries or business units for which a sale, divestiture or cessation of business activities has already taken place, or a decision has been made to implement such sale, divestiture or cessation within the next 18 months.

About Ottobock

Ottobock, a listed global MedTech champion, combines over 100 years of tradition with outstanding innovative strength in the fields of prosthetics, neuro-orthotics and exoskeletons. Ottobock develops innovative fitting solutions for people with limited mobility and is driving the digitalization of the industry. Founded in Berlin in 1919, the company has business activities in 45 countries with nearly 9,300 employees (FTEs) worldwide and operates the largest international patient care network with around 400 patient care clinics. Ottobock is shaping the future of human bionics with a strong R&D ratio in the products and components business and over 2,600 patents and patent applications. Ottobock’s mission of improving freedom of movement, quality of life and independence is deeply rooted in the company's DNA, as is its social commitment: Ottobock has been a partner and supporter of the Paralympics since 1988.

Key figures January – September 2025

OTTOBOCK GROUP²

in € million 9 M 2025 9 M 2024 Change Revenue (total) 1.217,8 1.164,5 +4.6 % Corerevenue1 1.157,7 1.019,3 +13.6 % Organic coregrowth in %1 11.5 % 9.2 % +2.3 % pts Underlying EBITDA 289.6 227.5 +27.3 % Underlying EBITDA margin 23.8 % 19.5 % +4.2 % pts Underlying coreEBITDA1 281.1 217.1 +29.4 % Underlying coreEBITDA margin1 24.3 % 21.3 % 3.0 % EBITDA 250.4 210.9 +18.7 % EBIT 117.9 98.7 +19.5 % Adjusted net income 118.7 65.5 +81.3 %

GROUP DEVELOPMENT BY SEGMENT²

in € million 9 M 2025 9 M 2024 Growth

total / organic Revenue EMEA 867.3 772.7 +12.2 % / +8.9 % Americas 266.4 316.3 -15.8 % / +14.7 % APAC 84.1 75.5 +11.4 % / +14.4 % Underlying EBITDA EMEA 208.2 173.5 +20.0 % / n.a. Americas 60.3 39.5 +52.9 % / n.a. APAC 21.0 14.5 +44.8 % / n.a.

CORE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT BY SEGMENT1

in € million 9 M 2025 9 M 2024 Growth

total / organic Revenue EMEA 828.4 731.5 +13.2 % / +9.7 % Americas 250.9 218.6 +14.8 % / +16.0% APAC 78.4 69.1 +13.5 % / +16.5% Underlying EBITDA EMEA 201.9 166.1 +21.6 % / n.a. Americas 59.0 37.5 +57.2 % / n.a. APAC 20.1 13.5 +48.7 % / n.a.

SALES BY PRODUCT CATEGORY

in € million 9 M 2025 9 M 2024 Growth

total / organic Products and Components (B2B) 650.1 556.9 +16.7 % /+17.1 % Patient care (B2C) 507.7 462.4 +9.8 % / +4.7 % Core revenue1 1.157,7 1.019,3 +13.6 % / +11.5 % Non-core revenue² 60.0 145.2 -58.6 % / n.a. Revenue (total) 1.217,8 1.164,5 +4.6 % / +10.5 %



Key figures July – September 2025

OTTOBOCK GROUP²

in € million Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Change Revenue (total) 417.2 401.7 +3.9 % Core revenue1 397.5 353.5 +12.5 % Organic core growth in %1 12.7 % 10.8 % +1.9 % pts Underlying EBITDA 109.3 89.3 +22.3 % Underlying EBITDA margin in % 26.2 % 22.2 % +3.9 % pts Underlying core EBITDA1 105.8 85.3 +24.0 % Underlying core EBITDA margin1 26.6 % 24.1 % +2.5 % pts EBITDA 86.8 85.6 +1.4 % EBIT 51.7 51.6 +0.2 % Adjusted net income 50.0 33.9 +47.6 %

GROUP DEVELOPMENT BY SEGMENT²

in € million Q3 2025 Q4 2024 Growth

total / organic Revenue

EMEA 297.4 266.5 +11.6 % / +10.1 % Americas 91.7 107.5 -14.7 % / +17.5 % APAC 28.1 27.6 +1.8 % / +6.8 % Underlying EBITDA

EMEA 77.0 64.3 +19.6 % / n.a. Americas 24.1 18.5 +30.3 % /n.a. APAC 8.3 6.5 +27.7 % / n.a.



CORE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT BY SEGMENT1

in € million Q3 2025 Q4 2024 Growth

total / organic Revenue

EMEA 284.4 253.4 +12.2 % / +10.7 % Americas 86.7 74.3 +16.6 % /+20.5 % APAC 26.4 25.3 +4.3 % / +9.2 % Underlying EBITDA

EMEA 74.2 61.5 +20.7 % / n.a. Americas 23.5 17.7 +32.5 % / n.a. APAC 8.0 6.1 +30.8 % / n.a.

REVENUE BY PRODUCT CATEGORY