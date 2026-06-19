EQS-News: Ottobock sells its Human Mobility wheelchair business

EQS-News: Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal/Strategic Company Decision

Ottobock sells its Human Mobility wheelchair business



19.06.2026 / 11:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ottobock sells its Human Mobility wheelchair business

Ottobock sharpens its strategic focus on its core business / DHCare invests in the expansion of its European business



Duderstadt, June 19, 2026



Publicly listed global MedTech company Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA signed an agreement on June 19, 2026 to sell its Human Mobility business unit to the international medical technology company DHCare. The transaction is expected to close in H2/2026.

With the sale, Ottobock is consistently continuing its strategic focus on its core business. In the future, the company will concentrate even more strongly on the areas where it sees the greatest growth potential, particularly prosthetics and neuro-orthotics.

Oliver Jakobi, CEO of Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, said: “By selling our wheelchair business, we are sharpening our strategic focus on our core business. At the same time, with DHCare we have found the right investor for Human Mobility. The team has built a technologically leading business with strong clinical credibility and close customer relationships. We are convinced that Human Mobility has the best opportunities for growth in its new environment.”

A strategic step with a clear perspective

With DHCare, Human Mobility gains a new owner with a broad European footprint and a complementary portfolio. Human Mobility contributes, above all, its strong position in the DACH region and its expertise in complex powered wheelchairs.

Graham Ewart, CEO of DHCare, said: “This acquisition is an important milestone for DHCare. It is our first under the new ownership structure and our first as a combined platform. With Ottobock Human Mobility, we are taking another significant step in expanding our position as a leading provider of mobility solutions in Europe — with high-quality, clinically proven solutions as well as technical support and high-level after-sales service.”

Secured transition for employees and market partners

As part of the transaction, the German Human Mobility companies as well as Dutch pediatric wheelchair specialist veldink4Kids will transfer in full to the new group.

For users, payers, service providers and specialist retailers alike, Ottobock will remain a reliable partner until the transaction is completed.

Dr. Arne Kreitz, CFO of Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, said: “By divesting this non-core business area, we are continuing to sharpen our focus on expanding high-growth and highly innovative businesses. At the same time, it is important to us to ensure an orderly and reliable transition for the employees and locations affected, as well as for customers and partners. In DHCare, we have found a partner that wants to further develop Human Mobility within a strong European mobility environment.”



Note: In connection with this transaction, the French subsidiaries of both groups have entered into exclusive negotiations for the sale of the French Human Mobility business, and the relevant employee information and consultation processes will be initiated shortly.



Media Contact:

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

Merle Florstedt

Head of Corporate Communications

Mobile +49 151 441 616 25

Merle.florstedt@ottobock.de

Investor Relations Contact:

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

Julia Hartmann

VP Investor Relations

Mobile: +49 151 556 848 07

Julia.Hartmann@ottobock.de

About Ottobock

Ottobock, a listed global MedTech champion, combines over 100 years of tradition with outstanding innovative strength in the fields of prosthetics, neuro-orthotics and exoskeletons. Ottobock develops innovative fitting solutions for people with limited mobility and is driving the digitalization of the industry. Founded in Berlin in 1919, the company has business activities in 45 countries with nearly 9,300 employees (FTEs) worldwide and operates the largest international patient care network with around 420 patient care clinics. Ottobock is shaping the future of human bionics with a strong R&D ratio in the products and components business and over 2,600 patents and patent applications. Ottobock’s mission of improving freedom of movement, quality of life and independence is deeply rooted in the company's DNA, as is its social commitment: Ottobock has been a partner and supporter of the Paralympics since 1988.

About DHCare

DHCare is a global medical device company that supports efforts to move health forward by delivering innovative and leading solutions for individuals whose lives are impacted by reduced movement.

We strive to constantly support our healthcare partners, and the people whose healthcare needs they serve, working to keep improving the vital connections between movement and health, enabling accelerated recovery and healthy independence in daily living.