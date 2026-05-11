EQS-News: Ottobock will be presenting innovative prosthetics and orthotics solutions at OTWorld 2026.

EQS-News: Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Product Launch

Ottobock will be presenting innovative prosthetics and orthotics solutions at OTWorld 2026.



11.05.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

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Ottobock will be presenting innovative prosthetics and orthotics solutions at OTWorld 2026.

Duderstadt, 11 May 2026



Product premieres of michelangelo, iconiq and the C-Brace Interim address new target groups, broaden the portfolio and contribute to the sector’s future through digitalisation.

At OTWorld, Ottobock will demonstrate how digital transformation can be successfully implemented in orthopaedic technology treatment (stand D30, hall 5).

New user group for the michelangelo hand prosthesis: myosmart plus control for intuitive use, alongside a new fit specifically designed for women and adolescents.

Ottobock’s first 3D - printed silicone liner, iconiq: bridging the gap between standard products and customised solutions.

C-Brace Interim for the early rehabilitation phase: enabling more effective mobilisation and standing for people with leg paralysis.

Seven daily shows: insights into the use and benefits of devices and digital solutions, presented by users and experts.

Ottobock, the publicly traded medical technology company, is strengthening its innovation and market leadership with smart product innovations and further developments in the fields of prosthetics and orthotics. The industry pioneer will present these developments at OTWorld, the leading international trade fair, taking place in Leipzig from 19 to 22 May 2026. This year's focus is on three product solutions designed to open up new patient groups and advance digitalisation in the orthopaedic technology.

“For Ottobock, OTWorld is where the future takes shape in practical terms. This is where we present our innovations in prosthetics and orthotics. Visitors will be able to experience how digitalisation and AI are helping to advance modern fitting solutions,” says Oliver Jakobi, CEO of Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA. ‘With our product highlights, we are opening up new markets, strengthening our technological leadership and giving fresh momentum to the industry’s digital transformation.”



michelangelo: gripping force combined with intelligent prosthesis control.

With a share of around 40%*, Ottobock is one of the leading suppliers of myoelectric components for prosthetic arm fittings. By integrating into the myoelectric portfolio and enhancing the technology of the michelangelo prosthetic hand, the medtech champion is presenting a complete solution that will reach a much broader target group.

Combining it with the AI-based myosmart plus prosthesis control and the connectgrip app enables smart, targeted fitting. This allows users to directly and intuitively control up to eight types of gripping and movement in their everyday life. With the addition of a size S version, teenagers and women can now also benefit from the multi-grip hand, known for its strength and speed. For people with a shoulder and transhumeral amputation or dysmelia, Ottobock’s modular myoelectric portfolio allows O&P professionals to flexibly combine hands, System Electric Greifers, prosthetic wrist and elbow joints according to the users' needs.

The new prosthesis solution will be launched at OTWorld 2026, initially in the DACH and Benelux regions. Additional markets will follow.

New portfolio for stance and swing phase control orthoses (SSCO) expands fitting options in the neuro-orthotics field.

At OTWorld, Ottobock will present the C-Brace Interim to an international professional audience. This is an innovative fitting concept for people with paralysis of the lower limbs. Used in the early rehabilitation phase, the interim orthosis with the microprocessor-controlled C-Brace orthotic knee joint helps O&P professionals to mobilise and verticalise their patients more effectively. Designed for a maximum lifetime of six months, the device extends training times beyond therapy into everyday life. Patients can also be guided in a more targeted manner towards their optimal, customised definitive fitting.

OTWorld visitors can also look forward to an initial preview of the new revoniq SSCO knee joint. It is intended for less active users who do not require all the functions of the C-Brace joint due to their indications. Together with the innovative C-Brace and C-Brace Interim, Ottobock offers a complete portfolio in the field of SSCO leg orthoses and positions itself as a full-range supplier in this segment. In future, this will make it possible to tailor treatment more precisely to individual needs and to reach a broader patient group.

revoniq will begin a clinical study later this year, paving the way for a subsequent market launch.



Ottobock introduces its first 3D-printed silicone liner: iconiq revolutionising liner fitting.

Another product highlight from the medtech champion is the digitally produced iconiq liner. This product exemplifies the consistent digitalisation of the orthopaedic technology sector and marks a technological turning point in liner fitting.

At the heart of the innovation is a new type of additive manufacturing technology. In doing so, Ottobock provides a future-ready solution that resolves the longstanding tension between standard products and complex custom fabrication. Specially developed 3D silicone printing technology and an efficient, digital process create leaner workflows. iconiq delivers more consistent and personalised results and reproducible quality for O&P professionals and users. It is based on a 3D scan of the residual limb, taking the exact anatomy, sensitive areas and scar tissue into account. The result is a 3D-printed silicone liner adapted to users’ individual requirements in fit, form and stability. With iconiq, Ottobock sustainably expands its fitting options for orthopaedic professionals and sets new standards for customised liner solutions.



Prosthetics and neuro-orthotics, integrated into a digital treatment landscape.

“Our technological innovations are not standalone solutions for orthopaedic professionals and users. Instead, they are functional, integrated systems that take a holistic approach to treatment, support it digitally and make businesses economically viable,” says Jakobi.

Visitors to OTWorld will be given a comprehensive insight into how modern Patient Care businesses are benefiting from end-to-end solutions at the Ottobock stand (hall 5, stand D30). Digital applications in particular show how technologies can integrate seamlessly into existing fitting processes and make them more efficient: from innovative solutions as an alternative to traditional plaster casting with hydronetic lumeo, CADkit and custom fabrication to the lazar posture and TransferScan as digital aids for correct prosthetic alignment. In addition, smart documentation assists O&P professionals with AI-supported documentation and reimbursement argumentation.

Ottobock’s trade fair presence will be complemented by a varied programme highlighting the featured products. Users will share their experiences, while experts will offer insights into development, use and prospects for the future. A showroom between halls 3 and 5 will present O&P workshop solutions for planning, equipping and efficient work by and in orthopaedic workshops.



More than products: responsibility made visible.

Ottobock will also be presenting its involvement outside of innovation and product development at OTWorld. The adjacent café opposite the exhibition stand will provide information on Ottobock Global Foundation's humanitarian involvement in the crisis region in Gaza.

In addition, Ottobock is presenting the results of a scientific project with the Diakovere Anna-Stift at Hannover Medical School for the first time. It investigates the monetary added value for society of prosthetic and orthotic fittings, in terms of productivity, health impacts (e.g. care and hospitalisation) and individual quality of life. The aim: to promote a patient-centred, interdisciplinary and long-term efficient decision-making structure in the healthcare system.

“The independence and participation of all are crucial for a strong society. Through public awareness work and political engagement, we assume responsibility for improving global access to modern treatment. OTWorld offers us the ideal platform for this,” says Oliver Jakobi.



* Internal strategic market analysis 2024



Further information on Ottobock at OTWorld 2026.

Contact

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

Corporate Communications

Nadine Winter

Phone: +49 1511 888 3507

nadine.winter@ottobock.de

About Ottobock

The publicly listed global medtech champion Ottobock combines over 100 years of tradition with outstanding innovation in the fields of prosthetics, neuro-orthotics and exoskeletons. Ottobock develops innovative fitting solutions for people with limited mobility and drives the digitalisation of the industry. Founded in Berlin in 1919, the company has nearly 9,300 full-time employees and is active in 45 countries today. It operates the largest international patient care network with around 420 patient care centres worldwide. With a strong R&D quota in the products and components business and more than 2,600 patents and patent applications, Ottobock is shaping the human bionics landscape of the future. The mission of improving people’s freedom of movement, quality of life and independence is deeply rooted in the company’s DNA – as is its social commitment: Ottobock has been a partner and supporter of the Paralympic Games since 1988.