EQS-News: Over 15 million active customers for Redcare Pharmacy.

EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Over 15 million active customers for Redcare Pharmacy.



05.11.2026 / 10:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Sevenum, the Netherlands, November 4, 2026. More than 15 million people across Europe trust Redcare Pharmacy with their healthcare needs. By surpassing this milestone, Europe's leading online pharmacy marks another significant achievement in its history, highlighting the growing importance of digital healthcare services.

What began in 2001 with the founding of Shop Apotheke in Cologne has evolved into Europe's leading online pharmacy over the past 25 years. Today, Redcare Pharmacy operates in seven European markets and serves more than 15 million active customers*

The milestone of more than 15 million active customers represents more than continued growth. It reflects the trust people place in Redcare Pharmacy when it comes to something as personal and important as their health. The repeat order rate of over 90% in the third quarter of 2026 further underscores strong customer loyalty. After all, when it comes to medication, safety, quality and pharmaceutical expertise matter just as much as convenience and availability.

Through innovative health-related services, Redcare Pharmacy continues to advance pharmaceutical care. One example is the electronic prescription in Germany: With the Shop Apotheke app, patients can easily and securely redeem their e-prescriptions digitally and order their prescription medications online.

Looking ahead, Redcare Pharmacy remains committed to its ambition: continuously improving access to high-quality pharmaceutical care across Europe and making healthcare easier, safer and more accessible for more people.

*Individuals who have placed at least one order within the past twelve months

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About Redcare Pharmacy.

Originally founded in 2001, Redcare Pharmacy N.V., with EUR 2.9B in revenues in 2025, is the leading online pharmacy in Europe and active in seven countries (Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland). Headquartered in the Netherlands, Redcare Pharmacy offers its over 15 million active customers more than 500,000 different healthcare-related products. Besides OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, beauty and personal care products, the company also provides prescription drugs for customers in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands, operating as a true one-stop pharmacy. As the pharmacy of the future, Redcare stands for comprehensive pharmaceutical services for its customers – with pharmaceutical safety always being the top priority. Redcare Pharmacy N.V. has been listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard, since 2016 and is part of the SDAX.