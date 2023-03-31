EQS-News: PAION AG implements resolved capital reduction

EQS-News: PAION AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PAION AG implements resolved capital reduction



31.03.2023 / 19:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PAION AG implements resolved capital reduction

Aachen (Germany), 31 March 2023 PAION AG (ISIN DE000A0B65S3; Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard: PA8), a specialty pharmaceutical company with innovative compounds for use in outpatient and in-hospital sedation, anesthesia and intensive care announces that the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of PAION AG on 25 January 2023 regarding the reductions of the share capital have been entered into the commercial register at the local court of Aachen on 14 March 2023.

The share capital of the Company, which amounted to EUR 71,336,992.00 at the Extraordinary General Meeting, was reduced to EUR 7,133,699.00 by registration of the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting.

The shares will be merged at a ratio of 10:1. For each 10 existing shares, shareholders will receive one converted share. If the number of no-par value shares is not divisible by 10, fractional shares are booked. In case of a fractional settlement required for this purpose, the shareholders of PAION AG will be contacted by their custodian banks for the execution.

Expected on 11 April 2023, the previous shares with ISIN DE000A0B65S3 and stock exchange symbol PA8 will be traded for the last time on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Expected from 12 April 2023, the converted shares will be traded under ISIN DE000A3E5EG5 and the stock exchange symbol PA8K.

About PAION

PAION AG is a publicly listed specialty pharmaceutical company with innovative drugs to be used in hospital-based sedation, anesthesia and critical care services. PAIONs lead compound is remimazolam, an intravenous, ultra-short-acting and controllable benzodiazepine sedative/anesthetic. PAION is rolling out remimazolam (Byfavo®) in selected European markets. Remimazolam is partnered in multiple territories outside of Europe. Remimazolam is approved in the U.S., the EU/EEA/UK, China and South Korea for procedural sedation and in Japan and South Korea for general anesthesia.

In addition, PAION markets two intensive care products in selected European countries: Angiotensin II (GIAPREZA®), a vasoconstrictor indicated for the treatment of refractory hypotension in adults with septic or other distributive shock, and eravacycline (XERAVA®), a novel fluorocycline type of antibiotic indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults.

PAIONs mission is to be a leading specialty pharmaceutical company in the fields of anesthesia and critical care by bringing novel products to market to benefit patients, doctors and other stakeholders in healthcare.

PAION is headquartered in Aachen (Germany).

Contact

Ralf Penner

Senior Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

PAION AG

Heussstrasse 25

52078 Aachen Germany

Phone +49 241 4453-152

E-mail r.penner@paion.com

www.paion.com

Disclaimer:

This release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the future business of PAION AG. These forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the current expectations, estimates and projections of PAION AGs management as of the date of this release. They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Should actual conditions differ from PAION AG's assumptions, actual results and actions may differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Considering the risks, uncertainties and other factors involved, recipients should not rely unreasonably upon these forward-looking statements. PAION AG has no obligation to periodically update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.