|
16.11.2022 07:30:33
EQS-News: PAION AG reports financial results for the first nine months of 2022
|
EQS-News: PAION AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
PAION AG reports financial results for the first nine months of 2022
Aachen, 16 November 2022 The specialty pharmaceutical company PAION AG (ISIN DE000A0B65S3; Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard: PA8) today announces its consolidated financial results according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the first nine months of 2022.
"Compared to the previous quarters of this year, we achieved a pleasing sales development in important target markets and were able to win new customers for our products. We expect this trend to continue in the current final quarter and beyond. Meanwhile, we will continue to focus on expanding commercial sales for our products in the European markets," said Dr Jim Phillips, CEO of PAION AG.
Business performance in the first nine months of 2022
PAION has already launched remimazolam (Byfavo®) in the UK, Denmark and the Netherlands. By the end of 2022/beginning of 2023, remimazolam is expected to be launched for the indication of short sedation in most European core markets. In the German market, remimazolam will not be commercially available until the first quarter of 2023 at the earliest, once the marketing authorization extension for general anaesthesia has been granted, which is expected in the first quarter of 2023.
In April 2022, PAION was informed that the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) had approved PAION's application for eravacycline (XERAVA®) as a reserve antibiotic. This means that eravacycline is considered to provide added benefit to standard of care. PAION is now exempt from providing a full benefit dossier and is only required to provide an abbreviated dossier by 1st August 2022. Eravacycline subsequently has been launched and is now commercially available in Germany for order and delivery to customers through direct sales.
The sale of angiotensin II (GIAPREZA®) was expanded from Germany to the Netherlands and Austria in early 2022.
Based on the positive results from the EU Phase III trial in general anaesthesia, PAION submitted an extension application to the marketing authorization for remimazolam for general anaesthesia to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in December 2021. A decision by the EMA is expected in the first quarter of 2023. This application also will be submitted to the MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) via the ECDRP (European Commission Decision Reliance Procedure) to obtain approval in the UK.
In the first nine months of 2022, licensees generated product sales of EUR 4.2 million. On this basis, PAION receives royalty payments in varying amounts.
Revenues increased to EUR 25.6 million in the first nine months of 2022 (same period last year: EUR 5.5 million).
Risks and opportunities
The main risks and opportunities of future development are described in detail in the Group management report for the 2021 financial year. The overall picture of opportunities and risks has not changed significantly in the first nine months of 2022.
Outlook 2022
Based on the results for the first nine months of 2022, PAION raises the outlook for the full year 2022 announced with the Annual Report 2021. In contrast to the previously expected negative EBITDA (EUR -9.0 million to EUR -2.5 million), PAION now expects EBITDA for the financial year 2022 to be in the corridor of EUR -1.5 million to EUR +0.5 million. In the final quarter, PAION will continue to focus on the commercialisation of remimazolam, angiotensin II and eravacycline and the necessary further build-up of a sales infrastructure in selected European countries. Commercialisation is expected to start in these countries by the end of 2022/early 2023. In addition, PAION expects a decision from the EMA on the extension application for remimazolam for general anaesthesia in the first quarter of 2023.
###
Key Consolidated Financial Figures, IFRS (unaudited)
In addition to the publication of results, the Management Board of PAION AG will host a conference call (conducted in English) on 16 November 2022 at 2:00 p.m. CET to present the financial results of the first nine months of 2022 and provide a pipeline and strategy update and financial outlook.
A registration for the conference call is available here.
PAION AG is a publicly listed specialty pharmaceutical company with innovative drugs to be used in hospital-based sedation, anaesthesia and critical care services. PAIONs lead compound is remimazolam, an intravenous, ultra-short-acting and controllable benzodiazepine sedative/anesthetic. PAION is rolling out remimazolam (Byfavo®) in selected European markets. Remimazolam is partnered in multiple territories outside of Europe. Remimazolam is approved in the U.S., the EU/EEA/UK, China and South Korea for procedural sedation and in Japan and South Korea for general anaesthesia.
In addition, PAION markets two intensive care products in selected European countries: Angiotensin II (GIAPREZA®), a vasoconstrictor indicated for the treatment of refractory hypotension in adults with septic or other distributive shock, and eravacycline (XERAVA®), a novel fluorocycline type of antibiotic indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults.
PAIONs mission is to be a leading specialty pharmaceutical company in the fields of anaesthesia and critical care by bringing novel products to market to benefit patients, doctors, and other stakeholders in healthcare.
PAION is headquartered in Aachen (Germany).
Investor Relations
This release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the future business of PAION AG. These forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the current expectations, estimates and projections of PAION AGs management as of the date of this release. They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's assumptions, actual results and actions may differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Considering the risks, uncertainties and other factors involved, recipients should not rely unreasonably upon these forward-looking statements. PAION AG has no obligation to periodically update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.
16.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PAION AG
|Heussstraße 25
|52078 Aachen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)241-4453-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)241-4453-100
|E-mail:
|info@paion.com
|Internet:
|www.paion.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0B65S3
|WKN:
|A0B65S
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1488661
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1488661 16.11.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!