EQS-News: PAION IS HOSTING A SPONSORED ANGIOTENSIN II SYMPOSIUM AT ISICEM IN BRUSSELS

EQS-News: PAION AG / Key word(s): Conference

PAION IS HOSTING A SPONSORED ANGIOTENSIN II SYMPOSIUM AT ISICEM IN BRUSSELS



16.03.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PAION IS HOSTING A SPONSORED ANGIOTENSIN II SYMPOSIUM AT ISICEM IN BRUSSELS

Sponsored Symposium & poster presentation about angiotensin II at 42nd ISICEM 2023, 21-24 March 2023, Brussels

PAION to present new data from a post hoc analysis of the ATHOS-3 study with angiotensin II

Aachen (Germany), 16 March 2023 PAION AG (ISIN DE000A0B65S3; Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard: PA8), a specialty pharmaceutical company with innovative compounds for use in outpatient and in-hospital sedation, anesthesia and intensive care, will participate at the ISICEM 2023, International Symposium on Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine, 21-24 March 2023, Brussels. One abstract about angiotensin II has been accepted for a presentation. In addition, PAION has organised a Sponsored Symposium.

Poster presentation:

Angiotensin II for the treatment of vasodilatory shock in patients with acute kidney injury. Poster number P219

This post hoc analysis helps to understand which group of patients might be further studied to determine benefits from treatment with angiotensin II.

Sponsored Symposium:

Management of refractory distributive shock: new insights and practical aspects

Wednesday 22 March 2023, 12.3013.30 (CET).

Angiotensin II is approved by the European Commission for the treatment of refractory hypotension in adults with septic or other distributive shock who remain hypotensive despite adequate volume restitution and application of catecholamines and other available vasopressor therapies.

PAION estimates about 150,000 septic or other distributive shock patients in Europe annually remaining below target blood pressure levels despite treatment with existing therapies leading to a high mortality rate in those critically ill patients.

Gregor Siebert, CEO of PAION AG, commented: Septic and other distributive shock is a serious condition that results in increased mortality in hospitalized patients. Thus, this requires a complex treatment by intensive care specialists, where PAION comes into play. With our product angiotensin II, we are making a valuable contribution to the treatment of adults here. We are excited to further intensify the dialogue with intensive care specialists and key opinion leaders and continue to learning what is needed in practice. The symposium at ISICEM offers an ideal platform for this.

Angiotensin II (GIAPREZA®) at a glance

Angiotensin II for injection is an FDA-approved vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. Angiotensin II is approved by the European Commission for the treatment of refractory hypotension in adults with septic or other distributive shock who remain hypotensive despite adequate volume restitution and application of catecholamines and other available vasopressor therapies. Angiotensin II mimics the bodys endogenous angiotensin II peptide, which is central to the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system, which in turn regulates blood pressure.

Angiotensin II raises blood pressure by vasoconstriction; increased aldosterone release via direct action of angiotensin II on the vessel wall is mediated by binding to the G-protein-coupled angiotensin II receptor type 1 on vascular smooth muscle cells which stimulates Ca2+/calmodulin dependent phosphorylation of myosin and causes smooth muscle contraction.

The pivotal phase III trial of angiotensin II for the treatment of high-output shock (ATHOS-3) was a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, international, multicenter Phase III safety and efficacy trial in which adults with septic shock or other distributive shock who had hypotension despite fluid and vasopressor therapy were randomized 1:1 to angiotensin II or placebo, and 321 patients were treated. The primary efficacy endpoint, an increase in blood pressure, was achieved by 70 % of patients treated with angiotensin II compared with 23 % of patients treated with placebo; p < 0.001.

The European Summary of Product Characteristics is available on the European Medicines Agency website: www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/giapreza

About PAION

PAION AG is a publicly listed specialty pharmaceutical company with innovative drugs to be used in hospital-based sedation, anesthesia and critical care services. PAIONs lead compound is remimazolam, an intravenous, ultra-short-acting and controllable benzodiazepine sedative/anesthetic. PAION is rolling out remimazolam (Byfavo®) in selected European markets. Remimazolam is partnered in multiple territories outside of Europe. Remimazolam is approved in the U.S., the EU/EEA/UK, China and South Korea for procedural sedation and in Japan and South Korea for general anesthesia.

In addition, PAION markets two intensive care products in selected European countries: Angiotensin II (GIAPREZA®), a vasoconstrictor indicated for the treatment of refractory hypotension in adults with septic or other distributive shock, and eravacycline (XERAVA®), a novel fluorocycline type of antibiotic indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults.

PAIONs mission is to be a leading specialty pharmaceutical company in the fields of anesthesia and critical care by bringing novel products to market to benefit patients, doctors and other stakeholders in healthcare.

PAION is headquartered in Aachen (Germany).

Contact

Ralf Penner

Senior Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

PAION AG

Heussstrasse 25

52078 Aachen Germany

Phone +49 241 4453-152

E-mail r.penner@paion.com

www.paion.com

Disclaimer:

This release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the future business of PAION AG. These forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the current expectations, estimates and projections of PAION AGs management as of the date of this release. They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Should actual conditions differ from PAION AG's assumptions, actual results and actions may differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Considering the risks, uncertainties and other factors involved, recipients should not rely unreasonably upon these forward-looking statements. PAION AG has no obligation to periodically update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.