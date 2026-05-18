Pantaflix Aktie
WKN DE: A12UPJ / ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7
|
18.05.2026 12:00:03
EQS-News: PAL Next AG: Annual General Meeting Supports Strategic Realignment with Company Renaming and Election of New Supervisory Board
|
EQS-News: PAL Next AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
PAL Next AG: Annual General Meeting Supports Strategic Realignment with Company Renaming and Election of New Supervisory Board
The Annual General Meeting approved the renaming of the Company to SCP Standard Capital Partners AG. The new company name reflects the Company’s strategic development and the Group’s broader future positioning.
As part of the regular election of the Supervisory Board, Stefan von Moers was newly elected to the body. Kerstin Trottnow and Nicolas Sebastian Paalzow were confirmed in their respective positions. Following the Annual General Meeting, Stefan von Moers was elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board. With its experience in the areas of capital markets, digitalization, corporate development, and strategic transformation, the Supervisory Board is expected to support the Company’s further development.
In addition, Stephanie Schettler-Köhler reviewed the Group’s operational development in financial year 2025. With the productions DER TIGER, NO HIT WONDER, DAS LEBEN DER WÜNSCHE, and the second season of the series ASBEST, the PAL Next Group maintained a presence in cinemas, on streaming platforms, and in media libraries during the past financial year.
Stephanie Schettler-Köhler also provided an update on the further development of the Company’s activities in the area of AI-supported production processes. The focus was placed in particular on the integration of hybrid workflows and initial operational applications in the field of AI.
The shareholders approved all agenda items by a large majority and expressed their confidence in sole member of the Management Board Stephanie Schettler-Köhler and the members of the Supervisory Board for financial year 2025. The share capital represented at the time of the votes amounted to 57.65%.
Further information on the Annual General Meeting and the detailed voting results are available on the Company’s website at www.pal-next.com in the Investor Relations section.
PAL Next is an investment group headquartered in Munich and Berlin. The existing portfolio includes activities primarily in film and series production as well as technology-enabled content development. Through PANTALEON Films, the group has an established production company, while Storybook Studios advances technology-driven approaches in the development and execution of AI content. The PAL Next group collaborates with leading international partners such as Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Degeto, Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery and benefits from a synergetic network within the media and entertainment industry. PAL Next AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the XETRA symbol PAL and the ISIN DE000A12UPJ7.
For more information, please visit www.pal-next.com.
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
18.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PAL Next AG
|Holzstraße 28/30
|80469 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 2323 85 50
|Fax:
|+49 89 2323 85 519
|E-mail:
|ir@pal-next.com
|Internet:
|www.pal-next.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A12UPJ7
|WKN:
|A12UPJ
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2328864
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2328864 18.05.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pantaflix AG
Analysen zu Pantaflix AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Pantaflix AG
|0,94
|2,17%