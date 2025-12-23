EQS-News: PAL Next AG: Capital Increase from Authorized Capital Against Contribution of Receivable

EQS-News: PAL Next AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Capital Increase

PAL Next AG: Capital Increase from Authorized Capital Against Contribution of Receivable



Munich, 23 December 2025. The Executive Board of PAL Next AG (XETRA symbol: PAL; ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) based in Munich, entered into an agreement, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, for the contribution in kind of a talent fee receivable against the Company in the amount of EUR 418,250.00. The contribution will be made in exchange for the issuance of 406,067 new shares from authorized capital, excluding the statutory subscription rights of shareholders. The contribution of the receivable and the associated capital increase against contribution in kind are not related to the ad hoc announcement dated 21 October 2025. The capital increase is expected to be completed in the 2026 financial year. The contribution of the receivable will only have an impact on the balance sheet and will not affect the earnings or liquidity position of PAL Next AG in the 2026 financial year.



About PAL Next AG:

PAL Next Group is a broadly positioned entertainment group specializing in the creation and production of film and series content with a powerful focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI). Drawing on more than a decade of experience in producing award-winning films and series at PANTALEON Films and the expert team at Storybook Studios creating AI-generated content, PAL Next is promisingly positioned for advanced, leading-edge, contemporary entertainment. The PAL Next Group cooperates with renowned partners such as Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Degeto as well as Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery. The Group is continuously expanding its market position for established and profitable film and series productions. PAL Next AG is represented in Munich and Berlin and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the XETRA symbol PAL and ISIN DE000A12UPJ7.

