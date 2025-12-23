Pantaflix Aktie
WKN DE: A12UPJ / ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7
|
23.12.2025 15:30:03
EQS-News: PAL Next AG: Capital Increase from Authorized Capital Against Contribution of Receivable
|
EQS-News: PAL Next AG
/ Key word(s): Corporate Action/Capital Increase
PAL Next AG: Capital Increase from Authorized Capital Against Contribution of Receivable
PAL Next Group is a broadly positioned entertainment group specializing in the creation and production of film and series content with a powerful focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI). Drawing on more than a decade of experience in producing award-winning films and series at PANTALEON Films and the expert team at Storybook Studios creating AI-generated content, PAL Next is promisingly positioned for advanced, leading-edge, contemporary entertainment. The PAL Next Group cooperates with renowned partners such as Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Degeto as well as Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery. The Group is continuously expanding its market position for established and profitable film and series productions. PAL Next AG is represented in Munich and Berlin and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the XETRA symbol PAL and ISIN DE000A12UPJ7.
For further information, please visit www.pal-next.com.
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
23.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PAL Next AG
|Holzstraße 28/30
|80469 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 2323 85 50
|Fax:
|+49 89 2323 85 519
|E-mail:
|ir@pal-next.com
|Internet:
|www.pal-next.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A12UPJ7
|WKN:
|A12UPJ
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2249300
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2249300 23.12.2025 CET/CEST
